Summer temperatures in November, up to 22C

November starts with a few colder days, but will be followed by days with temperatures of up to 20-22 degrees, values ​​much higher than the multiannual averages specific to the beginning of November, according to meteorologists.

Banat

The weather will become warm between November 3 and 5, when it will reach a regional average of maximum temperatures of 18 … 22 degrees and minimum around 12 degrees. Subsequently, the temperature will decrease, so that by mid-November, with small variations from one day to another, there will be an average of maximum values ​​between 14 and 17 degrees and minimums of 5 … 8 degrees. It will temporarily rain between November 2 and 6, and significant amounts of water will be possible in isolation. Subsequently, the probability of rains will increase after November 10.

Crisana

At the beginning of the interval, the average maximum temperatures will be 14 … 16 degrees, and the minimum 3 … 5 degrees. Then the weather will warm up, and will become particularly warm on November 4, when the region will reach highs around 22 degrees and lows of 10 … 12 degrees. The temperature drop estimated for November 5 and 6 will bring the thermal regime back to normal limits for this date, respectively an average of the maximum values ​​of 13 … 14 degrees and 4 degrees for the minimums. For the second week of November, maximums are estimated, generally between 12 and 16 degrees and minimums of 4 … 6 degrees. Between November 2 and 6, it will rain, and significant amounts of water will be possible in isolation. Temporary rains are also possible after November 10.

Transylvania

At the level of this region, in the first two days of the interval, maximums will be recorded around 13 degrees and minimums on average 0 … 2 degrees. Then the weather will warm up and on November 4th and 5th there are estimated maximums of 19 … 22 degrees and minimums of 8 … 10 degrees, values ​​much higher than the multiannual averages specific to the beginning of November. At the end of the week it will cool down, thus reaching an average of maximum values ​​of 12 … 13 degrees and 2 … 4 degrees for minimums. For the second week of November, maximums are estimated, slightly higher at the beginning, which will reach an average of 14 … 15 degrees, but lower towards the end to 10 … 12 degrees, and the minimums will not have significant variations. and will be maintained at a regional average of 2 … 4 degrees. Passing rains will be reported between November 2 and 6, and with a fairly high probability after November 10.

Maramures

In the first two days of the interval, there will be highs around 13 degrees and lows on average 0 … 2 degrees. Then the weather will warm up, and it will become particularly hot on November 4, when maximums of 20 … 22 degrees and minimums of 8 … 10 degrees are estimated. At the end of the week it will cool down, thus reaching an average of maximum values ​​of 12 … 13 degrees and minimum values ​​of 4 … 6 degrees. For the second week of November, maximums are estimated, slightly higher at the beginning, which will reach an average of 15 … 16 degrees, but lower towards the end to 10 … 12 degrees, and the minimums will not have significant variations. , at a regional average of 3 … 5 degrees. Between November 2 and 6, it will rain, and significant amounts of water will be possible in isolation. The probability for temporary rains will be higher after November 10.

Moldova

In the first 2 days of the interval, at the level of this region the thermal values ​​will be within normal limits, respectively an average of 14 degrees for maximums and 4 degrees for minimums. The weather will become warm between November 3 and 5, when an average of maximum temperatures of 18 … 21 degrees and minimum temperatures of 8 … 11 degrees will be reached. Subsequently, the temperature will decrease, so that, until the middle of November, with small variations from one day to another, there will be averages of maximum values ​​of 12 … 14 degrees and 4 … 6 degrees for minimums. The rainfall regime will remain deficient in the first half of November. Light rains will be reported in passing on November 2, 5 and 6 and after November 10.

Dobrogea

At the level of this region, the thermal values ​​will increase until November 5, when the average of the maximums will reach 18 degrees, and that of the minimums 10 … 11 degrees. The weather will cool on November 6 and 7, then becoming close to the normal thermal so that during the second week there will be averages of maximum temperatures of 13 … 15 degrees and 7 … 9 degrees for minimums. . The rainfall regime will remain deficient in the first half of November. Light rains will be reported in the interval between November 1-3 and November 11-14.

Muntenia

After two normal thermal days, between November 3 and 5, the heating process will increase the regional averages of maximum temperatures from 18 to 21 degrees and minimums from 9 to 11 degrees. Between November 5 and 7, the air temperature will be decreasing, and by the end of the second week, with small variations from one day to the next, the average maximum temperatures will have values ​​of 13 … 15 degrees, and that of minimums of 5 … 7 degrees. It will temporarily rain lightly between November 2-3 and November 6-7, and then the probability of rain will be higher in the second half of the second week.

Oltenia

After two normal thermal days, the weather will warm up between November 3-5, when a regional average of maximum temperatures of 17 … 20 degrees and minimum of 9 … 11 degrees will be reached. Then the air temperature will drop until November 7, and during the second week, with small variations from day to day, the average maximum temperatures will have values ​​of 13 … 15 degrees, and the minimum of 5 … 7 degrees. It will temporarily rain lightly between November 2-3 and November 5-7, and then the probability of rain will be higher towards the end of the two.weeks.

In the mountains

The thermal values ​​will increase until November 4-5, when the average of the maximums will reach 14 … 15 degrees, and that of the minimums will be 4 … 6 degrees. The weather will cool down on November 6 and 7, becoming close to the thermal normal of this period throughout the second week, when no large variations are estimated from one day to another so that averages of maximum temperatures of 7 … 10 degrees and lows of 1 … 3 degrees. There will be generally light precipitation, predominantly rains, between November 2-3 and November 4-7. Subsequently, the probability of precipitation will be slightly higher in the second part of the second week.