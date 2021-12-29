The 2021 disorder. What is languishing?

In the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, the term “languishing” has every chance of describing the emotional state of mankind in 2021, as the famous psychologist Adam Grant called it, in an article published in 2021 in The New York Times.

The psychologist explained that this “languish” “feels as if you are confusing your days, as if you were looking at your life through a steamy window and seeing it in the fog.”

When you are in this mental and emotional state, you may not see the point. It’s hard to wait for new or positive things to happen in your life. You don’t necessarily feel hopeless. But you languish.

“Languor” – the only way this languishing has been translated so far – is used to describe a state of mind that can make it difficult for you to feel positive about the way your life is going. People who feel this way lack the same joy they once had. They may feel a general lack of mental well-being, even if they are not diagnosed with depression or other mental health conditions.

You cannot say that you are depressed or exhausted, but you lack the motivation to act and the only thing you can say is that you are in a state of deadlock.

The symptoms of languishing may be unique to each person, but may include: a feeling of blockage or the feeling that life has stagnated, feelings of emptiness, lack of motivation or a feeling of mental illness (general lack of well-being).

Languishing in the Covid-19 time

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life on the planet. It has also been a threat to your life and the lives of those you love. Many people have found ways to adapt to change, and others have struggled to cope with fear. These feelings can put pressure on your mental state and lead to depression.

An international study on nearly 10,000 people in 78 countries assessed the respondents’ answer to stress, depression and other COVID-related factors. Participants reported responses to COVID restrictions and how they coped with drastic changes in life, work, travel, and relationships. O

Overall, the responses indicated that most of them started with a moderate level of mental health. The results of the study suggest that, on average, about 10% of people launched after the COVID lockdown. Many had low levels of mental health associated with financial problems. These problems include the inability to obtain supplies to meet their basic needs.

How to counter it?

There are steps you can take to be proactive and protect your mental well-being. These include ideas such as allocating time to immerse yourself in an activity. You may also want to avoid behaviors such as obsessive checking email or changing tasks too often.

Researchers say managers can help employees avoid laziness by setting clear goals. They can give employees the time and resources they need to get the job done. They can also give their employees more feedback on their work and progress.