The 82nd day of the war. Ukrainian army: Russians report “significant losses”. 3 injured in Odessa bombing

Russian forces are retreating from the north following Ukraine’s counter-offensive, but are stepping up attacks in the east, Ukrainian officials say.

The Ukrainian military says the Russian military has “suffered significant losses in terms of manpower and equipment” as it tries to advance westward to the borders of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, according to a spokesman for the Armed Forces General Staff.

“In some areas, the numbers of Russian units, as a result of hostilities, are below 20%,” the Armed Forces General Staff said late on Sunday, according to CNN. “In the direction of Popasna, due to heavy losses and the inability to act independently, the airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are teaming up with representatives of the Russian private military companies for further action,” said Oleksandr Ștupun, spokesman for the General Staff.

Popasna fell into the hands of Russian forces earlier this month, but it appears that they have not advanced in the area since. The Russians have also been trying to advance south of Izium for several weeks, and the staff said on Sunday that they had tried unsuccessfully to carry out offensive and assault operations in two villages south of the city. The military also said that Russian forces north and east of the city of Kharkov were trying to defend their positions to “prevent the advance of our troops to the state border of Ukraine,” while continuing to bomb the newly recaptured towns and villages of Ukraine.

In the assessment of the front on Sunday night to Monday morning, the Institute for the Study of War in Washington (ISW) reports that Russian forces have probably abandoned the goal of carrying out a large-scale encirclement of Ukrainian units from Donetsk to Izium in favor of completing the conquest of Luhansk region.

Russian forces are likely to give priority to winning the battle of Severodonetsk at the expense of reaching the administrative borders of the Donetsk region, the ISW also says. Russian forces did not advance in the direction of Sloviansk due to unsuccessful offensive operations in the Izium area.

Ukrainian aviation continues to operate north and east of Izium. Russian forces continued to launch artillery, air and naval attacks on the Azovstal Steel Plant, but Mariupol defenders maintained their positions. Russian troops fortify the occupied settlements along the southern axis, indicating Russian objectives for permanent control of the area.

Two adults and a child were injured in the bombings in Odessa

A rocket strike by Russian strategic aircraft in the Odessa region has damaged the region’s tourist infrastructure and injured two adults and a child, according to Interfax news agency in Ukraine, according to The Guardian. According to the Odessa City Council’s Telegram Channel, the Russians “continue to attack the damaged and dysfunctional bridge over the Dniester estuary, but also bomb residential areas. Two adults were injured and one child was seriously injured. ”

Per @TheStudyofWar – "Russian forces have likely abandoned the objective of completing a large-scale encirclement of Ukrainian units from Donetsk City to Izyum in favor of completing the seizure of Luhansk Oblast… Russian forces have likely run out of combat-ready reservists…

In its turn, the British Ministry of Defense in Monday morning’s assessment of the Russian invasion of Ukraine says that the forces sent by Belarus near the border will most likely block some of the Ukrainian troops, so they will no longer be able to be sent to the Donbas.

In its daily update, the ministry said Belarus had “announced the deployment of special operations forces along the border with Ukraine, as well as air defense units, artillery and missiles in training grounds in the west of the country.” “The presence of Belarusian forces near the border is likely to immobilize Ukrainian troops so that they cannot be deployed in support of Donbas operations,” the ministry said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 May 2022

Russian bombing continued in the Luhansk region, and initial reports indicate that two people were killed and two others were injured, according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai.

The head of the #Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, reports continued shelling. According to preliminary information, two people were killed and two more were injured. Infrastructure was damaged.

Ukrainian General Staff posted a video on social media on Sunday night of the destruction of railway bridges in Donbas. “Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, are destroying the links behind the enemy. Yes, as a result of the successful operation in the Lugansk region, the railway bridges between the cities of Rubijne and Severodonetsk were blown down,” says the Ukraine General Staff.

Zelenski fired the commander of the Territorial Defense Forces. Ukrainians control 10% of the territory of the Luhansk

Despite heavy attacks by Russian troops, the Ukrainian army continues to control about 10% of the territory of the Lugansk region, according to the Ukrainian governor of the region, Serhii Gaidai, quoted by the German news agency DPA. In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a change in the leadership of the Territorial Defense Forces, according to the Spanish news agency EFE, which quotes the Ukrainian news agencies. Russian troops have not yet been able to capture the outskirts of the cities of Rubyne, Severodonetsk and Lysiksk, Gaidai said in a statement Sunday night.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that negotiations with Russia over the evacuation of remaining fighters at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol are continuing. They are “very complicated and delicate,” the Kyiv leader said in his message last night. Volodymyr Zelensky: “We are preparing for new attempts by Russia to attack in the Donbas, to somehow intensify its movement in southern Ukraine. has already gone bankrupt. No matter how creative they are in Kherson and Melitopol, no matter how they present their supposed power in the occupied areas of Priazovia and Donbas, they are there temporarily. The Ukrainian flag, the Ukrainian law, the Ukrainian life will remain there. The consequence of this brutality of the occupiers, which Ukraine faces every day, is that the surviving Russian soldiers will take this evil with them back to Russia.”



Russia on Sweden’s , Finland’s joining NATO: “We simply will not accept it”

Finland’s and Sweden’s EU accession talks are mistakes that will have “far-reaching consequences” and lead to a radical change in the global situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov said on Monday, according to Interfax.

Russia’s response to the change in NATO’s general configuration “will depend on the practical consequences of the two countries’ accession” to the North Atlantic Alliance, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said, noting that Sweden and Finland “should have no illusions that Russia will simply resign itself “to this new situation.

“It is clear to us that the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened by this decision,” Riabkov said, adding that “military tensions will increase and the situation in this area will be less predictable.”

NATO foreign ministers held an informal meeting in Berlin on Sunday, in which their counterparts in Finland and Sweden were also invited to attend, with the two countries already announcing their intention to renounce neutrality and demands to join the North Atlantic Alliance, a direct consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, for a country to join NATO, the agreement of all the other members is needed, and Turkey recently signaled that it would oppose it.

The entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO would be a “mistake”, as was Greece’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. hinted that Ankara was willing to negotiate.

However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday he was “confident” that the North Atlantic Alliance would be able to reach an agreement for the admission of Finland and Sweden, despite Turkey’s objections.

Putin Was Condemned at the Inauguration of the President of Hungary

Katalin Novak used her first speech as president of Hungary to support Ukraine. On 14 May, the president of Hungary was inaugurated and elected by the people on 10 March 2022. The new president, Katalin Novak, said that she was ready to correct the international relations that had developed with other countries because of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Earlier, Hungary refused to supply arms to Ukraine. Moreover, prime minister Viktor Orban has declared his refusal to consider an oil embargo on Russia.

Russia Doesn’t Shame to Lie to the President of Turkey

Russian political and military figure Ramzan Kadyrov called on Erdogan not to rescue Ukrainians from "Azovstal". Ramzan Kadyrov is known for crude political statements against the Ukrainian people and the military. Putin has entrusted him with a gross crime — the murder of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is worth noting that Ramzan Kadyrov is a Russian state, political and military figure, a traitor to his native people — a participant of the Second Chechen War under the flag of Russia. In Russia's war against Ukraine, the Chechens have already become famous for Tik Tok videos humiliating Ukrainians. Ramzan Kadyrov does not stop there. The Russian war criminal made a blatant statement to the president of Turkey.

Ukraine has chances to win

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said that the Russian aggression is not on schedule and Ukraine has a chance to win.

On May 15, Jens Stoltenberg gave an interview at the official conference. During the conversation, the NATO secretary general announced the possible victory of Ukraine. He supported this statement with reliable facts. The first one is that the Russian troops failed to capture Kyiv. Recall that Moscow at the beginning of the offensive spoke about blitzkrieg. The second is that now the Russian military is leaving the Kharkiv region just as a month ago left Kyiv. The occupiers begin to retreat as soon as the Ukrainian army counterattacks.