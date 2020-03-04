The chief of Bucharest Environment Guard sacked over record pollution case

The Head of the Bucharest Environment Guard, Viorel Glăman, has been dismissed in the scandal related to the record pollution in the Capital city. The chief of the National Environment Guard, Marioara Gătej has told Hotnews.ro that Glăman will be relocated on another position in the institution.

Environment minister Costel Alexe has asked for Viorel Glăman’s resignation twice after the recent pollution scandal, but the latter has refused to step down.

“Following public information and the inefficient involvement of the Bucharest Environment Guard in monitoring the environment problems in the Capital, I asked the general commissioner of the National Environment Guard to replace the chief of the Bucharest Environment Guard”, said minister Alexe. In his turn, Viorel Glăman told Digi24 that he is not responsible for the pollution in Bucharest, blaming on the low number of environment commissioners “maximum 13-14” in Bucharest and the low salaries. Viorel Glăman claimed that the environment commissioners under his authority are underpaid and have salaries of RON 3,600, while he has a wage of RON 4,600.