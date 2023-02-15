The earthquake in Gorj had 160 aftershocks, the intensity – over 7 magnitude in the epicenter area

​​The 5.7 degree earthquake that occurred on Tuesday in Gorj county has been followed by 160 aftershocks so far, and in localities in the epicenter area the intensity was over 7 magnitude, the representatives of the National Institute for Earth Physics (INFP) announced on Wednesday.

The director of INFP, Constantin Ionescu, stated that the earthquake was felt over a large area, as far as Serbia and Hungary, and in the epicenter area there were localities where the intensity exceeded 7 magnitude.

“It is a known seismic zone with little activity so far. What happened is the highest seismic intensity in the last 200 years in the area. It was a surprise because our calculations indicated a maximum magnitude of 5.5 in that area,” said the INFP director.

However, asked if Gorj is becoming the new Vrancea area, he said no, adding that we should expect earthquakes of no more than 6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Those from the INFP say that the seismic zone is a known one, but it is one with weak activity, but these days it was the most intense seismic activity recorded in the last 200 years in the Gorj area. This calculated magnitude of 5.5 magnitude was exceeded, and practically it was a double shock, there were two large earthquakes, with a magnitude of more than 5 degrees. This has only happened once before in history, 80 years ago, when a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded.

According to seismologists, aftershocks are still expected in the next period, but of a lower intensity, i.e. around 4 maximum magnitude, and it is expected that the seismic activity in that area will begin to decrease.

Can another seismic zone be activated? “No, because the earthquakes (from Gorj – n.r.), even if they are quite large, are not so strong as to activate other areas.” INFP representatives emphasized that earthquake predictions cannot be made: “We are at the mercy of nature.”

Yesterday’s earthquake was the second major earthquake in the region in as many days, although experts said it was a seismic zone without much activity.

Immediately after the earthquake, there were more than a hundred calls to the emergency number 112 announcing damaged buildings. Two people were injured by pieces of plaster and falling bricks. Yesterday’s earthquake affected several blocks in Târgu Jiu, but also the headquarters of some institutions in the city. The list includes Gorj Prefecture, which remained closed today.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Sofia and Belgrade, but caused only minor damage, according reports.