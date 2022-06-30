The first code red for heat wave this summer. Temperatures to exceed the absolute records of the period

Meteorologists issued the first code red alert heat wave this summer. They announce that on Thursday and Friday, in six counties, the extreme temperatures will exceed the absolute records of the period.

Thus, the counties of Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Maramureș and Bistrița-Năsăud are targeted by a red code alert of extreme temperatures and particularly severe thermal discomfort. According to ANM, on Thursday (June 30) and Friday (July 1), in the low areas of Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Maramureș and Bistrița-Năsăud counties, extreme maximum temperatures will be recorded, which will reach and exceed the absolute records of the period.

These will be around 38 … 39 degrees in the counties of Arad, Bihor and Satu Mare, and in Sălaj, Maramureș and Bistrița-Năsăud it will be 36 … 37 degrees. At night, the temperatures will remain high and only in the morning there will be values ​​generally of 20 … 24 degrees.

Meteorologists also issued a yellow code valid on Thursday and Friday, which refers to a heat wave and high thermal discomfort. During the mentioned interval, the heat wave will be maintained in all regions, and the thermal discomfort will be high in the plain and plateau areas, where the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Overall, the maximum temperatures will be between 33 and 36 degrees, and the minimum between 17 and 20 degrees. During the same period, a persistent heat wave and severe thermal discomfort will be felt in Banat, Transylvania and Moldova.

On Thursday (June 30) and Friday (July 1), locally in the low areas of Banat, Transylvania and Moldova the heat wave will be persistent, and temperatures (day and night) will approach the absolute records of the period, for these areas being issued an orange code. In the afternoon, values ​​of 36 … 38 degrees will be frequently recorded, and at night they will not generally fall below 18 … 22 degrees and therefore the thermal discomfort will be accentuated. Maximum temperatures close to the absolute records of the period will be recorded in small areas in the rest of Transylvania, but the minimum temperatures will be lower than the extreme values.