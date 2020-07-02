The first heatwave alert issued this summer

The Romanian weather administration, ANM, has issued the first heatwave alert for this summer. However, another alert for rainfalls and storms is valid in the other half of the country. A special weather alert is also issued for Bucharest.

The code yellow for scorching heat is valid as of Thursday, 10:30hrs until Saturday at 10:00hrs in Oltenia, Muntenia, western Dobruja and southern and central Moldavia.

Maximum temperatures will frequently reach 35C….36C and even 37C in some areas, with the temperature moisture index slightly exceeding the critical threshold of 80 units. At the same time, ANM has issued other three alerts for unstable weather. The first code yellow alert for storms is coming into force today as of 15:00hrs until Friday 06:00hrs and is valid in Banat, Crisana, Maramures, locally in Transylavania and western Carpathians. There will torrential rains, hail and thrunderstorms.

Another code orange alert is valid as of today at 18:00hrs until Friday at 06:00hrs , with the affected areas being Timiș, Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Caraș Severin and the mountain areas of Hunedoara, Alba, Cluj. There will be strong wind, with wind gusts reaching 80-90kmph, storms, thunderstorms and hail, as well as torrential rains.

A third alert, a yellow code alert for unstable weather is valid during July 3, 06:00hrs and July 4, 10:00hrs. There will be heavy rainfall, storms and hail in western, central and northern country, as well as in the mountain areas.

Special forecast for Bucharest

A weather alert for heatwave is also issued for Bucharest, during July 2, 10:30hrs and July 3, 21:00hrs. The maximum temperature will climb to 35…36C on Thursday and around 36C on Friday. The minimum temperature will be 18…20C.