The number of Ukrainians who have entered Romania since the beginning of the Russian war has exceeded one million

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The number of Ukrainians who entered Romania since the beginning of Russia’s war on February 24 exceeded one million people, according to data released Monday by the Border Police.

The Border Police announces that on Sunday 7,903 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, down 17.4% from the previous day.

On the border with Ukraine, 3,733 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (down by 23.3% compared to the previous day), and on the border with the Republic of Moldova, 1,041 Ukrainian citizens entered (an increase of 0.8% compared to the previous day).

From the outbreak of the war until May 22, at 24.00, 1,003,246 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania. Also, starting with February 10, 2022, 1,037,775 Ukrainians entered our country.