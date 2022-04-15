On April 14, in an unreliable channel of the invaders called Zаписки Veтерана (Veteran notes), the upcoming shelling by Points U at the railway station of the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region is described.

The message says that the attack is being prepared by the Ukrainians, or, literally, by the Ukroreich (Ukrainian Reich, author’s note). However, the tactics of the Russians are already known and predictable to everyone: Russia blames others for what it is going to do itself.

More here.