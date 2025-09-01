The past is a profound source of wisdom, lessons, and gifts that we often have not yet explored. Every inner dialogue is rooted in a moment from the past, a threshold of wisdom where we began to look beyond childhood and understand the meaning of our experiences. With practical, immediately applicable tools, the past ceases to be a burden and becomes a resource of strength, gratitude, and clarity.

The program “The Power of the Past”, organized by Createrra®, is an invitation to those who feel it is time to make peace with what has been, release emotional blockages, and create a new, clean, and authentic space in their own lives.

This three-day transformational program is designed as a gateway to the personal journey offered by Createrra®—a path of returning to oneself, balance, and awareness. Participants go through a deep process of introspection, acceptance, and concrete action, discovering how the past shapes their present and how they can transform it into an ally.

“The Power of the Past is a safe and guided space where participants can heal old wounds, release resentment and guilt, understand the meaning of their experiences, and discover the hidden gifts within every challenge lived. Through practical exercises, guided reflections, and the support of the Createrra® team, we encourage real steps toward change. It is not just theory but action and profound transformation. It is for those who feel that the past still influences their choices and relationships, as well as for those who seek emotional balance, inner clarity, and are ready to embrace change. We created this program out of the belief that each of us has the necessary resources to rebuild ourselves. The past should not be erased but understood. It is the foundation upon which we can build a meaningful future. Instead of fighting what has been, we choose to integrate it, extract its lessons, and be inspired by them. When people discover that true power is already within them, change becomes not only possible but inevitable.”, explains Marius Spiridon, founder of Createrra®, author, and motivational speaker.

A new beginning with RAICU – The foundation of transformation

The program begins with the exploration of five key elements, brought together under the acronym RAICU:

Responsibility (for our choices and reactions)

(for our choices and reactions) Authenticity (to live in alignment with who we truly are)

(to live in alignment with who we truly are) Integrity (to align our thoughts, emotions, and actions)

(to align our thoughts, emotions, and actions) Coherence (to create stability in our lives)

(to create stability in our lives) Unity (to recognize the deep connection with others and with life itself)

These principles are transformed into concrete, daily-applicable actions, designed to restore balance in three fundamental areas: relationships, money, and health.

Beyond the past – The next steps in the Createrra® Trilogy

After The Power of the Past, participants can continue with:

The Power of the Present – discovering one’s personal mission, tools for genuine listening, and taking responsibility for one’s own life, time, and energy.

– discovering one’s personal mission, tools for genuine listening, and taking responsibility for one’s own life, time, and energy. The Power of the Future – exploring a space beyond identity, understanding the link between present actions and the desired future, as well as their impact on one’s own life and those around them.

The course “The Trilogy of Personal Power” – Module I: The Power of the Past will take place between September 12–14, in Bucharest. Full details: www.createrra.ro