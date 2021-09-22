The weather is getting colder. The first alert for snowfalls and sleet of the season

Meteorologists announce that in the next few hours the weather will be particularly cold throughout the country, and in some areas temperatures will drop to one degree Celsius. At the same time, they issued a weather report of snow and sleet in the mountains.

The weather information came into force on Wednesday, at 10.00 and will be valid for 24 hours.

During this period, the weather remains particularly cold throughout the country, and minimum temperatures drop to 0 degrees.

Thus, in the mountains, generally at altitudes higher than 1,700 meters, there will be sleet and moderate snowfall, especially on the ridges of the Southern Carpathians (10 … 15 l / sqm), with a layer of snow in store.

The weather will remain particularly cold throughout the country, and during the night in the mountain depressions and in the southern sub-Carpathian hills there will be minimum temperatures of 0 … 3C, favoring the production of frost in isolation.

Temporarily, the wind will intensify in the eastern, south-eastern and south-western regions, with gusts of 40 … 50 km / h, and in the high mountain area, of over 60 km / h.

On Thursday and Friday (September 23 and 24) the weather will remain particularly cold in most parts of the country.

Cold weather in the Capital, with minimum temperatures ranging from 7C and 9C

Until Thursday morning, temperatures continue to be low in the Capital as well. The minimum temperatures will range between 7 and 9 degrees.

During Wednesday at 10.00 – Thursday at 10.00, the weather will remain cold for this date. The sky will be cloudy and there will be showers.