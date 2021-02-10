Sudden change of weather: cold alert as of Thursday

Meteorologists have issued two alerts for severe weather: a code yellow for rainfalls, glazed frost and strong wind has been issued for western and northwestern regions as of today and another code yellow alert for cold, snowfalls and blizzard and glazed frost is valid countrywide as of Thursday, February 11.

16 counties in the west and south-west are under alert for severe weather as of today at 14:00hrs, valid till Thursday at 12:00hrs.

There will be mainly rainfalls, with quantities ranging from 20 to 25l/sqm, and even 40 l/sqm. Rainfalls will favor the melting of the snowfalls.

Another alert for cold is coming to force on Thursday at 06:00, with a sudden change in weather all through the country. There will be freezing cold in the western, northern, northeastern and central Romania on the night of Thursday to Friday.

It will snow in Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, Transylvania, Moldavia and at the mountain, and after that in Dobruja and in most part of Munteniei, with a new snow cover to lay down, but also glazed frost.

The wind will blow with speeds of 55…65kmph and even with 70…80kmph, particularly in south-west, centre, east and southeast. The wind gusts will reach 70…90kmph in the mountains and will exceed 100…120kmph on the peaks.

The weather will be extremely cold next week, as well, especially at night.