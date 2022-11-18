This year’s Săptămâna Generozității takes place on 22-29 November

There’s just a little while to go until the start of the Săptămâna Generozității. This year we’re continuing the tradition started in 2020 and we are celebrating acts of generosity for a whole week. So in Romania, the global GivingTuesday movement has become Săptămâna Generozității and is an opportunity for good people to come together and do good deeds together. From 22 to 29 November there will be several initiatives started by generous partners who have joined the movement brought to Romania by the One Kind Association. During this period, but also every day, Romanians are encouraged to show solidarity and contribute with a gesture, no matter how small, to change a story, a mood or even someone’s life.

One Kind Association together with Kaufland Romania, kick off the Săptămâna Generozității through Caravana Portret de Galantom. The campaign is a continuation of the project Portret de Galantom, conceived and launched by the Galantom fundraising platform.

From 16 November to 29 November, people are invited to submit a good deed on the event’s Facebook page. The entry will secure them a place in a photo shoot at selected Kaufland locations in Cluj-Napoca, Alba Iulia and Bucharest.

Caravana Portret de Galantom calendar and application links:

– Cluj-Napoca: on 22 and 23 November, application and details HERE.

– Alba Iulia: on 24 and 25 November, in Kaufland, application and details HERE.

– Bucharest: on 25, 26 and 27 November, application and details HERE.

The project aims to create an album with portraits of generous people in Romania, designed to motivate social involvement among the population.

Applications has also started for the blood donation session that will take place on 22 November at the Impact Hub, at Piața Universității in Bucharest. The initiative is launched by Impact Hub Bucharest and the One Kind Association, together with the HEM Association, and the Bucharest Blood Transfusion Centre. Also on 22 November there will be a charity stand-up comedy show organised by The Fool and the Help Autism Association. Participation in the event is by donation. All funds raised for the event will go to the Help Autism Association and provide much needed therapy hours for children with autism. Radu Bucălae, Mădălin Cîrje, Florin Gheorghe, Claudiu Popa, Geo Adrian, Elena Voineag, Vlad Bieltz, Teo Ioniță will be on stage.

Niciodată Singur – Prietenii Vârstnicilor Association will be 7 years old this year, and throughout the month of November, each member will crochet 50 squares, which will end up in a unique, 100% hand-made blanket, made up of 300 items, one for each volunteer who has dedicated their time to a single grandparent in Romania in 2022. The team is raising money on the Galantom platform in order to organise the appreciation events. The blanket will be given to one of the donors by lottery. Also, on 28 November, the team from Niciodată Singur will organise a crochet marathon event, an open day, where any friend or supporter of the organisation can join in.

On 25 November, between 8.00 and 11.30, people are encouraged to donate blood together with Alba Iulia City Hall employees at Transfusion Centre Alba Iulia.

László Bodor, co-founder of the One Kind Association, the organisation that initiated Săptămâna Generozității, says: “We are happy that this year the project Portret de Galantom is also reaching cities outside Bucharest and that we will have the opportunity to celebrate people’s generosity in this unique way in several places in the country. Thank you to Kaufland Romania for their support and for making this initiative possible. Through Săptămâna Generozității we want to draw attention to the importance of generosity and to inspire Romanians to do good deeds at any time of the year, no matter how big or small. Every selfless gesture counts and can change someone’s life for the better.”

“We at Kaufland Romania support communities all over the country and are inspired by generosity every day, with every smile shared and every thank you said between givers and receivers. Portret de Galantom is a recognition of all Romanians who, through their actions, show that involvement makes a difference. We are happy to celebrate generosity together”, added Katharina Scheidereiter, CSR Manager Kaufland Romania.

Those who wish to join the movement are encouraged to submit their own initiatives on the website saptamanagenerozitatii.ro or get involved in those already registered.

Partners of this year’s Săptămâna Generozității campaign are: Kaufland România, Alba Iulia City Hall, Wellbeing Institute Association, Impact Hub Bucharest, Bucharest Blood Transfusion Centre, HEM Association, Help Autism Association, Niciodată Singur – Prietenii Vârstnicilor Association, Galantom, FRUFRU.

#Săptămâna Generozității – a whole week dedicated to acts of generosity, part of the international GivingTuesday movement, which aims to establish a global day of generosity and social engagement. #Săptămâna Generozității began to be celebrated in Romania in 2020 and takes place annually in the last week of November. #Săptămâna Generozității highlights people’s generosity and the power of social media, bringing together NGOs, public institutions, companies and good people to get involved in the community. More information on saptamanagenerozitatii.ro.

About One Kind Association – One Kind Association is a non-governmental organization founded in 2012 that creates contexts, tools and opportunities for people to showcase their generosity and engage in transforming the communities in which they live. Through their projects they aim to inspire people to get involved and change the world through generosity.