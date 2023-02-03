Three dead, several other injured following serious car accident involving Romanian coach in Slovenia

Three Romanians died on Friday morning, after the bus they were traveling in overturned in Slovenia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that a consular team has been sent urgently to the scene of the accident.

The accident took place at 5:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. Romanian time), on a highway in the east of the country, near the border with Hungary.

According to the press from Slovenia, it is a bus registered in Romania and most of the passengers on board are Romanian citizens. The media also say that at least 3 other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

The coach left the road and fell into the ditch next to it, hitting a fence. The causes of the accident are not yet known.

The Romanian MFA announces that the Romanian Embassy in Ljubljana, Republic of Slovenia, was notified by the local authorities regarding the occurrence of a road accident on February 3, 2023, on the A1 highway, between the Garčiani-Murska Sobota localities, in which a registered bus was involved in Romania, transporting 32 Romanian citizens to Italy. Three Romanian citizens died, and four others were urgently transported to a medical facility, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also says.

A consular mobile team from the Romanian Embassy in Ljubljana went to the scene to provide consular assistance to the Romanian citizens involved in the accident.