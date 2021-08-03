Three more days of heatwave in Bucharest, 11 counties. Other 17 counties under storm alert

Meteorologists have issued a new code yellow warning of high thermal discomfort for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Capital and in 11 counties in the south and southeast of the country. Also, until Wednesday morning, 17 counties from Moldova, northern Muntenia and Dobrogea, but also from Transylvania and the mountain area, are under a code yellow alert of storms.

The warning of high thermal discomfort targets the Capital and the counties of Tulcea, Constanţa, Brăila, Ialomiţa, Călăraşi, Giurgiu, Teleorman, Olt, Dolj, Mehedinţi, Ilfov.

According to meteorologists, locally in the south and southeast of the country, the thermal discomfort will remain high and in small areas will be hot, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units of thermal discomfort. Maximum temperatures will generally be between 33 and 36 degrees, and minimums will not fall below 20 degrees.

Torrential rains and storms in 17 counties

The second code yellow warning is in force from Tuesday, from 10:00 and until Wednesday, at 10:00 and targets the counties of Alba, Argeş, Bacău, Brăila, Braşov, Buzău, Cluj, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Galaţi , Harghita, Neamţ, Prahova, Suceava, Tulcea, Vrancea and Vaslui, where there will be periods of torrential rains and storms.

Locally in the mountains, in Moldova, northern Muntenia and Dobrogea there will be periods with accentuated atmospheric instability – showers that will also have torrential character, thunderstorms, intense wind gusts, storms and hail. The amounts of water will sometimes exceed 25-45 l / sqm, according to meteorologists. Phenomena of atmospheric instability will be reported in small areas and in the rest of the territory.

Climatologist: “This summer will go down in history”

Climatologist Roxana Bojariu told Digi24, that the extreme phenomena that Romania is going through in recent days are not only local characteristics, but it is a large-scale phenomenon, a consequence of global warming, which manages to induce manifestations severe to common phenomena, in fact, for this time of year.

The climatologist said that this summer will go down in the history of climatology and there will be research on recent phenomena.

“This summer will go down in history because we had heat waves which could not have happened without the global warming signal. There is a study done immediately after British Columbia recorded phenomenal temperature of 49.6 degrees Celsius and this study clearly shows that we could not have had that heat wave if we had not walked to the concentration of greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, metal, nitrogen acid and if we humans did not intensify this effect on a global scale. What happened there would not have happened if we did not change the climate system. It is a scientific conclusion,” she concluded.