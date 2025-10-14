Together for Women’s Safety – National March in 11 Cities
The VIF Network is organizing the “Together for Women’s Safety” march on Sunday, October 19, in Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Sibiu, Iași, Baia Mare, Arad, Oradea, Piatra Neamț, and Valea Seacă (Bacău County). In Brașov, the march will take place on Saturday, October 18.
Organizations are taking to the streets to demand urgent measures from the Government and Parliament to prevent femicides and support victims of gender-based violence.
This year, society has been shaken by extreme acts of violence against women, often in public spaces and even in front of children. These crimes are the result of systematic violence by perpetrators, increasing in both frequency and severity—crimes that could have been prevented by authorities.
The State’s failure to protect women from domestic violence constitutes a violation of their right to equal protection under the law.
Key figures on violence against women in Romania:
-
40 women killed in the first 8 months of 2025 (@stop.femicidelor)
-
445 women killed by a family member in the last 10 years (IGPR)
-
36,417 complaints registered in 2024 for assault and other violent acts (IGPR)
-
42% of women in Romania have experienced physical violence, threats, or sexual violence in their lifetime (FRA, EIGE, 2024)
-
Nearly 1 in 2 women have experienced physical, sexual, or psychological violence from an intimate partner (FRA, EIGE, 2024)
Organizers demand concrete actions from authorities:
-
Amend the law to prevent femicides and preceding acts of violence, ensuring timely risk assessment by police, prosecutors, and judges, and immediate protection measures, holding perpetrators accountable.
-
Criminalize forced marriage as a distinct offense, recognize it as a specific form of sexual violence, and align national legislation with Directive 1385/2024 on violence against women and domestic violence.
-
Introduce gender equality education in schools to teach future generations about equal rights, healthy relationships, democratic values, recognizing gender-based violence, and where to seek help.
March Details:
-
Bucharest: Oct 19, 15:00 – University Square (statues)
-
Brașov: Oct 18, 15:00 – Transilvania University Aula
-
Iași: Oct 19, 15:00 – Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, Building A
-
Sibiu: Oct 19, 15:00 – Large Square
-
Timișoara: Oct 19, 15:00 – Liberty Square
-
Cluj: Oct 19, 15:00 – Memorandiștilor Monument
-
Piatra-Neamț: Oct 19, 16:00 – Princely Court (Ștefan Tower)
-
Baia Mare: Oct 19, 11:00 – Liberty Square
-
Arad: Oct 19, 15:00 – Ioan Slavici Theater
-
Oradea: Oct 19, 15:00 – 35 Republicii Street
-
Valea Seacă (Bacău County): protest action also organized
This march calls on everyone to unite and demand real protection and justice for women.
