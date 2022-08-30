Torrential rains and storm alert in almost entire country

The National Meteorological Administration issued, on Tuesday, Code orange and yellow warnings of torrential rains, gales, wind gusts and hail. 25 counties are under a Code Orange alert until Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, a heatwave weather warning remains in effect in Bucharest and other counties in the southeast.

Between August 30, 10:00 a.m. and August 31, 10:00 a.m., a Yellow Code comes into force and covers the south-west, south, north and north-east of the territory.

The weather will get unstable, with torrential showers, thunderstorms and intense wind gusts expected. In short periods of time, the amount of water will exceed 25…40 l/m2, and isolated there will be storms and hail.

Periods of atmospheric instability will linger until the end of this week in most regions.

In the same interval, an Orange Code is also in force. Thus in most of Transylvania, Oltenia, locally in the mountains, in Moldova and in the north-west of Muntenia there will be periods with torrential showers, with falls of 40…60 l/m2 being recorded and on restricted areas more than 70…80 l/m2. There will also be thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and in places gales and hail.

Meteorologists say that a code yellow alert for heatwave remains in force today in southeastern Romania, with temperatures of 34C…37C expected.