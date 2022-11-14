Traffic to close down on several sectors on Transalpina and Transfăgărăşan

Road traffic on several sectors of the Transalpina and Transfăgărăşan mountain roads will be closed, starting Thursday, at 7:00 a.m., due to the forecast weather conditions, the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company (CNAIR)

So, road traffic will be prohibited for all categories of vehicles on the following road sections: DN 67C (Transalpina) between Rânca and Obârşia Lotrului (km 34+800 – km 59+800) DN 7C (Transfăgărăşan) between Piscu Negru and Cabana Bâlea Cascada ( km 104+000 – 130+800).

“CNAIR managed this year, through a sustained effort and with the help of favorable weather conditions, to keep traffic open on these mountain routes for a longer period of time than usual, but the main priority is the integrity and life of those who walk on the road . We recommend drivers who transit mountain routes during this period to have their cars equipped for winter, to drive carefully and to respect the official signs and warnings”, CNAIR representatives said in a statement.

Transalpina and Transfagarasan are the two famous mountains roads in Romania, with stunning view.