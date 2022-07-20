Two heatwave alerts issued, 40C expected during the weekend

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Wednesday, two Yellow Code and Code Orange heatwave warnings valid in the following days in several areas of the country.

According to meteorologists, during Thursday, in Banat, Crişana, Oltenia and in the southwest of Transylvania and Muntenia, the weather will be hot. Maximum temperatures will generally be between 35 and 37C, and thermal discomfort will be high. The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will locally exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The yellow code targets the counties of Bihor, Arad, Timiș, Hunedoara, Alba, Caraș-Severin, Gorj, Vâlcea, Mehedinți, Dloj, Olt and Teleorman. At the same time, a second Yellow Heat Code will be valid on July 22, 23 and 24, when the heat wave will expand and cover most of the country and will gradually intensify, the thermal discomfort will increase, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. In general, the maximum temperatures will be between 35 and 37C, and the minimum will be 18-20C.

Code orange heatwave this weekend

On July 22 and 23, an Orange Code heat warning will intensify in intensification and accentuated thermal discomfort, which will affect areas in 10 counties: Satu Mare, Sălaj, Bihor, Arad, Timiș, Caraș-Severin, Mehedinți, Dolj, Olt and Teleorman. Overall, temperatures of 38-40C will be recorded in the afternoon, and will not fall below 20-22C at night, so that the thermal discomfort will be accentuated. The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The counties of Maramureș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Cluj, Mureș, Alba, Hunedoara, Sibiu, Gorj, Vâlcea, Argeș, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Prahova, Ilfov, Călărași, Ialomița, Buzău, Brăila, Vrancea, Galați, Tulcea and Constanizare will be Yellow code Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In these areas the thermal discomfort will increase and the humidity temperature index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. The maximum values ​​will be between 35 and 37C and the minimum will be 18-20C.

Scorching heat in Bucharest as well

The heatwave will persist in Bucharest as well, gradually increasing and reaching maxim temperature of 35C…37C. Lows will be around 17C. The temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

Europe still under the heatwave touch, unprecedented wildfires

Meanwhile, Europe is literally on fire, with one thousand people dying in Portugal due to the heat wave. Extreme heat has fueled wildfires in Spain and France. After temperatures in the UK broke historical records and reached 40 degrees C, climate change experts warn that such episodes could recur every three years if emissions are not reduced. It is “an alarm signal” for the climate emergency, they warn.

The heat wave has caused phenomena that are rarely seen in the UK. A fire broke out in a forest in south London and threatened traffic and homes in the area.

Experts have estimated that it is likely that during this heat wave, from Sunday to Wednesday, nearly 1,000 people could die, a figure higher than the average mortality caused by heat during the summer, recorded between 2000 and 2019, the researchers said. of the London School. Professor Stephen Belcher of the Met Office warned: “If we continue in this high-emission scenario, we could see temperatures like this every three years … The only way we can stabilize the climate is by reaching zero emissions asap”.

Fires are also ravaging Greece, north of Athens, in populated areas. Several houses and a pediatric hospital were evacuated.

Several firefighting aircraft were mobilized again early Wednesday morning, after a hard night, to put out the flames that spread at the foot of Mount Penteli, north of Athens, and threaten homes, Greek firefighters said. Several homes, a pediatric hospital and the National Observatory in Athens were evacuated. The Athens belt was also closed to traffic on some sections. Romanian firefighters also participate in the intervention in Greece.