Two planes collided at the Suceava airport

​​Two aircraft of the Wizz Air company that were on the runway of the “Ștefan cel Mare” Airport in Suceava collided slightly on Tuesday afternoon, the wing of one plane hitting the back of the other, Monitorul de Suceava reports. First information points there are no victims.

The local newspaper also writes that one of the planes was about to take off to Dortmund, and the other to London.

Following the impact, flights were canceled and passengers were disembarked from the planes.

According to BoardingPass.ro, the incident involved two Airbus A320 planes that were to operate the flights from Suceava to Dortmund and London. Thus, the aircraft registered 9H-WBV lightly hit the wingtip of the Airbus A320 registered HA-LWZ.

“Today, March 14, 2023, an aviation incident took place on the boarding/disembarking platform of “Ștefan cel Mare-Suceava” Airport. The incident consisted of the light touching of two aircraft of the Wizz Air company. The passengers who were going to fly to Dortmund were disembarked safely, with only material damage being recorded”, reads a statement by the “Stefan cel Mare” Airport in Suceava.

The director of the airport in Suceava stated that the incident may have occurred due to an error, either by those who were piloting the aircraft, or by the pilot of the plane in motion.

“The aircraft will remain on the ground and legal procedures will be followed. It is very possible that it was an error by those who directed the aircraft, but it can also be the fault of the pilot”, the director of the Suceava airport, Ioan Măriuță, told Antena 3