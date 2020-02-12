Two Romanian companies in London got xenophobic messages: “Go home, with your gypsies, you are not welcome here”

Two Romanian companies based in northern London have received anonymous letters in English containing threatening messages saying they should return to Romania. “You should have returned to Romania with your gypsies/ You are not welcome here”, RFI reports.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has reacted on Wednesday, saying that “Romania’s Embassy in London has notified the British MFA and London Metropolitan Police to clarify this situation and to take actions in order to prevent and sanction any form of xenophobic attitude against Romanians from UK”.

Three Romanian companies are based on Watling Avenue, a commercial street in Burnt Oak, northern London: an accounting office, a bagel shop and a grocery store.

The bagel shop Kroky is owned by Andrei Liviu Chiroșcă, who told RFI he had got an anonymous letter by mail last week. The photocopy of an article about three Romanian citizens sentenced to prison for human trafficking was also attached to the letter.

“You have not moved away enough. You should have gone back to Rumania, with your gypsies. You are not welcome here- And never will be. We hope the Brexit will stop any more from coming Here. We are sick of not hearing our own language in our own country. We never go to Watling Avenue shopping centre, 12 greengrocers, the rest are cheap clothes shops and tatty gift shops (none of these shops are English). So, there is no point in going to this shopping centre. You will only get Romanians in your shop and hopefully you will not last long and we can see the back of you”, reads the letter received by the bagel shop.

According to the latest official statistics in November 2019, there were 163,000 Romanian citizens living in London, the biggest community of foreigners in the UK capital.