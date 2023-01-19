Two teen girls from Bucharest hit by a car on the sidewalk. The driver had consumed cocaine

Two 15-year-old students were hit by a car on the sidewalk, the serious road accident taking place near a high school in District 4 of Bucharest. The driver who hit them with his car tested positive for drugs. The police reported that the 36-year-old driver, the one who hit the girls, had consumed cocaine.

The car bounced off after being hit by two other cars and ended up on the pavement, hitting the two girls who were walking to school. According to the Press Office of the Road Brigade, the two girls were injured and were taken to the M.S. Hospital. Curie” to get medical care. One of them is in serious condition.

The car that hit them overturned and also hit a billboard.

Road traffic was blocked Vitan-Bârzeşti road, from Olteniţei Road to Pod Vitan.