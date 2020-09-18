LAW & CRIMESOCIAL

U.S. consul in Bucharest robbed on the street

By Romania Journal
0 17

A consul from the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest has been attacked by three people on a street in the Capital, who stole his wallet.

The incident took place on Thursday around 18:30 on a street in District 1 in Bucharest.

While he was walking, three people showed up in front of him and started to push him and robbed him. The thieves took the diplomat’s wallet from his pocket and fled away.

The consul called 112 and announced the Police, which started an investigation.

The prejudice is around RON 1,000.

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More