U.S. consul in Bucharest robbed on the street

A consul from the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest has been attacked by three people on a street in the Capital, who stole his wallet.

The incident took place on Thursday around 18:30 on a street in District 1 in Bucharest.

While he was walking, three people showed up in front of him and started to push him and robbed him. The thieves took the diplomat’s wallet from his pocket and fled away.

The consul called 112 and announced the Police, which started an investigation.

The prejudice is around RON 1,000.