Ukraine condemns the Bacau parade that used the “Z” symbol on the day of a massive Russian missile attack

The Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest states “with regret that on the day when Ukraine was subjected to a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, a semi-joke demonstration was organized in Bacău county, in which symbols of Russian terrorists were used”. The embassy calls on “Romania’s legal institutions to carry out a quick and detailed investigation of the event”.

“We note with regret the fact that on the day when Ukraine was subjected to a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation, a semi-joke demonstration was organized in Bacău county in which symbols of Russian terrorists were used. We are convinced that such a manifestation contradicts the position of the Romanian people, who expressed their unconditional support for Ukraine in the war launched by the Russian Federation against the Ukrainian state. We hope that this event was properly evaluated by the Romanian society. Symbols of Russian aggression must be banned throughout the civilized world. We call on the legal institutions of Romania to carry out a quick and detailed investigation of the mentioned event”, says the message of the embassy in Bucharest.

The police officers from the Bacău County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) had previously opened a criminal case in which they are investigating after, during a masked parade on New Year’s Eve in Berzunţi commune, several people dressed up as Russian soldiers and paraded in vehicles imitating the military ones, with the letter “Z” inscribed.

The parade turned into a parade with Russian insignia – several residents dressed in the military uniform of Russian soldiers and transformed agricultural machinery into combat vehicles, on which the symbol of Vladimir Putin’s Army, the letter Z, was inscribed. Several tractors and other machinery they were covered with tarpaulins to imitate tanks, and some of them carried “missiles”. Photos of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin were pasted on car doors. The messages sent by the representatives of the masked men from Berzunţi incite violence and even rape.

The images went viral on social media and caused negative comments: “If tradition means to parade with Russian insignia and machines transformed into war machines… it means that this country has gone to hell. It’s a shame that the beauty of these holidays is wasted,” says one comment.

The mayor of the commune, Ștefan Tifan, also appears in the images broadcast by Bacău TV, but told Libertatea newspaper that those who criticize are those who “do nothing”. “Every year, there is a group of young people from an area of ​​the village who make skits adapted to the situation in the country or the area. I don’t even have anything to discuss if there is someone who criticizes. They play roles. They are scumbags. Angel, devil…(…) I want to tell you that there were 1,000 people and they felt good”, claimed the mayor, who is in his third term, the last being elected from the PSD.

Every year, in the village of Berzunţi, there is a parade of masked people who tackle various themes.