Ukraine war, day 23: More bombings on civilian targets in Kyiv, other cities. Hangar used for aircraft repair hit in Lviv

In the 23rd day of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the Russian troops are constantly bombing civilian targets in the Capital of Kyiv and the regions of Rivne, Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk.

The Russians also began bombing in western Ukraine, hitting the city of Lviv, about 70 kilometers from the Polish border, on Friday.

Russian missiles hit an aircraft repair facility at Lviv airport on Friday morning, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said. The mayor says several rockets hit the area on Friday morning.

In a post on Facebook, he says that the activity at the hangar stopped before the rocket attack and that there is no information to show that there are victims, at least at this moment.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the hangar near Lviv airport, where the planes were being repaired, was hit by two cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea. Ukraine also confirms that four other Russian missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses before reaching their target. The plane repair plant was not in operation at the time of the bombing and no casualties have been reported so far, Lviv Mayor Andri Sadovi said.

Until Friday, Lviv was one of the cities least affected by the bombing of the invaders. The city is located about 70 kilometers from the border with Poland, NATO state.

Russian troops bombed a residential neighborhood in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Friday morning. A 5-storey building was hit by Russian missiles and caught fire. One person was killed and four others were injured, according to the Kyiv Independent.

??One killed, 4 injured as fire breaks out after shelling of a residential building in Kyiv. The fire has been extinguished, according to the State Emergency Service. The 5-story building in Podil district was hit on the morning of March 18. Photo: State Emergency Service. pic.twitter.com/gR9nITPaQf — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, evacuation from the Ukrainian capital went on, with over 100 residents leaving the city by buses and cars on Thursday night.

Overall, Ukraine deputy PM announced that nine humanitarian corridors are to be functional on Friday.

The Russian military is stepping up its attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, US Defense Department officials has actually warned. “So, after three weeks (since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine), they are still able to maintain their strength on the ground, but not without difficulties. After three weeks, we see them starting to think about replenishing elsewhere, including support for military personnel. And you know, after two weeks, I saw them appealing to foreign fighters, which was also an interesting development,” the Pentagon representative said.

A fireman died and another two were injured following bombings in Kharkiv, while they were trying to extinct a fire at one of the largest shopping centers in the city, the local media reported.

Ukraine still has control of key areas of the country that Russian forces are trying to conquer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a new video message posted on the Telegram platform on Friday morning.

Ukrainian forces responded to every attack by Russian units, Zelenski said in a video message posted on the Telegram on Friday in the early hours of the morning. Zelensky assured that cities such as Mariupol in the south, Kharkov in the east and Chernivtsi in the north, besieged by Russian troops, would not be abandoned.

From the military to the Church, everyone is doing their best for the Ukrainian people, President Zelensky said, promising: “We will be free!” He also thanked the US president for his “new and effective” help.

Zelensky promised businessmen facilities such as less bureaucracy and interest-free loans during the conflict.

After 22 days of war, the Russian army reportedly lost 93 planes, 450 tanks and more than 200 artillery systems, according to the Ukrainian army’s staff, released on Friday.

Russia, on the other hand, claims that they took control 90% of the Luhansk separatist region, as the Russian Defence minister said. Russia has also set up a no-fly zone in the Donbas region, Interfax reports, citing officials from the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

The southern port city of Mariupol could give way “in the coming weeks” amid a sustained Russian assault, according to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War.

“Russian forces continue to make steady territorial gains around Mariupol and are increasingly targeting residential areas of the city (…) Russia may be parceling out elements of the reserve force that could conduct an amphibious operation along the Black Sea coast to support ongoing assaults on Mariupol, further reducing the likelihood of a Russian amphibious assault on Odesa.”

Mariupol is being hit by Russian artillery 50-100 times a day, according to the besieged Ukrainian city council, quoted by CNN.

“The city has been blocked for sixteen days, and more than 350,000 residents of Mariupol continue to hide in shelters and basements from ongoing bombing by Russian occupation forces,” said a city council statement.

Tow days ago, Russian forces bombed a theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of people had been taking shelter. The word “children” had been written in Russian in giant white letters on the pavement outside the building, and despite that, the Russian still bombed the theatre.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Lyudmyla Denisova, announced on Friday that 130 people had been saved so far from the debris of the Mariupol theatre.

Syrian mercenaries join the war to immigrate to EU states

The Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv said that some Syrian mercenaries consider participating in the Ukrainian war in Russia as a chance for desertification and illegal migration to EU member states, writes Ukrainska Pravda.

“Recently, more than 30 fighters leaving Russia arrived at Khmeimim military base after being wounded in fighting against Ukrainian defenders. This negatively affected the morale of other mercenaries and led some of them to refuse to participate in hostilities. There have even been cases of self-mutilation among Syrian fighters. Some mercenaries see departure to Russia and Belarus as a chance for desertification and illegal migration to EU countries”, GUR said.

The Ukrainian president also said that Ukraine had information that the Russian army was recruiting mercenaries from other countries, but said that this would not help them. Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the mercenaries trying to join Russian forces in Ukraine that it will be “the worst decision of your life” in a video message posted on Facebook on Thursday night.

“Long life is better than short money,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by CNN.

Further sanctions ahead. Biden-Jinping phone talk

Meanwhile, the re are attempts to force the Putin regime to stop the war continue – Australia and Japan have announced new sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are due to have a telephone conversation on Friday, including on the war in Ukraine. Ahead of the conversation of the two leaders, the United States warned China it will be exposed to retaliation in case they endorse the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“We continue to call on all nations, especially those with direct influence with Russia, to use whatever leverage they have to compel Moscow to end this war of choice.

We believe China in particular has a responsibility to use its influence with President Putin and to defend the international rules and principles that it professes to support.

Instead, it appears that China is moving in the opposite direction by refusing to condemn this aggression while seeking to portray itself as a neutral arbiter – and we’re concerned that they are considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine.

President Biden will be speaking to President Xi tomorrow and will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs,” said Secretary Antony J. Blinken yesterday in a press briefing.

Blinked reminded the previous sanctions against Russian political system and oligarchs.

“Dozens of members of the Kremlin’s corrupt power base have been sanctioned; several have lost their mega yachts and villas.

President Putin has derided those sanctions, using recent public diatribes to mock Russians living abroad as too dependent, as he said, on “foie gras and oysters.”

Meanwhile, he sits in his mansions, having accumulated billions taking wealth from the Russian people, while they stand in long lines to access cash and watch as stores close and the ruble plummets in value.

It’s no wonder that brave Russians continue to protest the war and be beaten and arrested for it,” Blinkedn added.

Both US President Joe Biden and Secretary Antony J. Blinken said in their views that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine, arguing that intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime,