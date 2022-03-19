Ukraine war, day 24: Russia uses hypersonic missiles to destroy military targets. Ukraine loses access to Azov Sea

In the 24th day of the war, the conflict continues to escalate. In Mariupol, fighting broke out in the center of the city, according to both the Ukrainian and Russian camps. In another town, Mikolaiv, dozens of people were killed in an attack on an army barracks, according to a Ukrainian parliamentarian.

Nine people were killed and 17 others were injured on Friday in the suburbs of Zaporozhye, local authorities told Reuters on Saturday. Zaporozhye will be in quarantine for 38 hours starting Saturday afternoon. Local authorities have urged locals not to leave their homes. The city has become an important route for the evacuation of 35,000 civilians who managed to escape from Mariupol.

In Kharkiv, aggression continued, with evidence displayed on social media.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the country had “temporarily” lost access to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Russia said Friday that its forces were “tightening the noose” around Mariupol, where an estimated 80 percent of homes were damaged and about 1,000 people could still be stranded in makeshift shelters under the destroyed theater.

On the other hand, Russian lines advancing to Kyiv have been blocked.

Moreover, the Ukrainian army claims that it has eliminated another Russian lieutenant general. It is about the commander of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, Andrei Mordvichev, who was allegedly killed in Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is very difficult to establish humanitarian corridors in Mariupol because of the bombings and called on Moscow to ask Vladimir Putin to discuss “peace and security,” otherwise the consequences for Russia will be felt for generations to come.

Ukraine was hoping to open 10 humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians on Saturday, including in the Mariupol area where more than 300,000 people are being held captive.

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. It is time to meet, time to speak, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, otherwise Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise again,” Zelensky said in a video posted on Facebook.

Hypersonic missiles

Russia’s Defense Ministry has announced that Russia has used “Kinjal” hypersonic missiles to destroy an underground weapons and ammunition depot in western Ukraine. This type of missile, with high maneuverability, defies all air defense systems, according to Moscow. The use of this type of rocket is a first in the conflict in Ukraine, according to the official RIA Novosti news agency.

“On March 18, the Kinjal aircraft complex with its hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a major underground storage of Ukrainian army missiles and aviation ammunition in the town of Deliatin in the Ivano-Frankivsk region,” said the spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Igor Konashenkov defended during his daily press conference.

UN: 816 civilians killed so far

According to the UN, the killing of 816 civilians (of whom 109 children0 has been confirmed since the beginning of the war, while the number of wounded has reached 1,333. On Friday, the Kyiv local government announced that 222 people had been killed in the capital, including 60 civilians and 4 children.

A market full of empty prams in memory of the 109 children killed in the war in Ukraine

Long lines of empty strollers filled the central square of Lviv in front of the town hall in a gesture to commemorate the children who were killed in the war in Ukraine, the BBC reports.

According to Ukrainian authorities, at least 109 children have been killed so far. An empty cart was displayed for each child killed.

Ukrainian journalist reported missing

Local media in Ukraine report that journalist Victoria Roshchina has been reported missing and is believed to have been abducted by Russia’s FSB security service. The journalist could not be contacted since March 15, after arriving in the Russian-occupied Berdyansk area, according to Kyiv Independent.

The journalist who worked for the Hromadske publication could not be contacted since March 15, after arriving in the Russian-occupied Berdyansk area, according to Kyiv Independent. “On March 16, I learned that Victoria had been detained by the FSB. At present, nothing is known about his whereabouts. For two days I made every effort to release the journalist. But it turned out to be ineffective. Therefore, we call on the Ukrainian and international community to join the information and actions in order to release the journalist from Hromadska Victoria Roșchina “, the Hromadske editorial office transmitted.

Support for Ukraine goes on

The Netherlands and Germany will provide Slovakia with three Patriot missile systems as part of NATO’s measures to strengthen defensive capabilities on the Eastern Flank. Earlier, the Slovak Ministry of Defense announced that it was willing to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defense systems, in case the Allies would find a solution, Kyiv Independent reports.

The United States has agreed to make Stryker a mechanized infantry company available to Bulgaria as part of its efforts to consolidate the Eastern Flank in the context of Russia’s invasion, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov was quoted as saying on Saturday.

The British Defense Ministry says Moscow has failed to meet its initial goals and was taken by surprise by the magnitude and ferocity of Ukraine’s resistance. However, London warns that a change in the tactics of the Russian army consisting in the decision to open fire unconditionally could lead to an even greater number of civilian casualties, the destruction of infrastructure and the deepening of the humanitarian crisis.

Moreover, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss has warned that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could serve as a “smokescreen” for the Kremlin to regroup troops to continue the offensive. It is up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to decide how his country will approach peace talks with Moscow, the London official said.

While the President of the European Council discussed with Volodymyr Zelensky the creation of a Solidarity Fund for Ukraine, the European Union is discussing the possibility of using the confiscated property of Russian oligarchs to finance Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, Bloomberg reports.

Former US Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush on Friday expressed their support for Ukraine by placing bouquets of sunflower (a symbol of Ukraine) in front of a church in Chicago. The two wore yellow and blue cockades and laid flowers in front of the Catholic Church of Saints Volodymyr and Olha.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown says Vladimir Putin should be referred to an international tribunal for his actions in Ukraine, the BBC reports. The former Labor leader is one of 140 intellectuals, lawyers and politicians who have signed a petition calling for the establishment of a legal system modeled on the Nuremberg tribunal that tried Nazi war criminals after World War II.

The International Criminal Court is already investigating the war crimes of which Valdimir Putin is accused, but the powers of this court are somewhat limited.

Poland has proposed to the European Union that the EU bloc impose a total ban on its trade with Russia, Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki said on Saturday, calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Russian cosmonauts in colors that seem to match the Ukrainian flag arrived on the International Space Station

Three Russian cosmonauts reached the International Space Station on Friday wearing flying suits that were yellow with blue accents, which seem to match with the Ukrainian flag.

The Russian cosmonauts were the first to arrive on the space station since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Cosmonauts Oleg Artemiev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov successfully took off from Baikonur with their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft. They landed safely three hours later, joining two other Russians, four Americans and a German.

The video of Artemiev being filmed as the spacecraft prepares to dock with the spacecraft shows Artemiev wearing a yellow blue suit. It is unclear if this is a message he wanted to convey.

Biden warns Xi Jinping over China’s providing material support to Russia

US President Joe Biden talked with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Frida, in a two hour phone conversation, in which Biden made clear the implication and consequences of China providing material support — if China were to provide material support — to Russia as it prosecutes its brutal war in Ukraine, not just for China’s relationship with the United States but for the wider world.

“The conversation focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. President Biden outlined the views of the United States and our Allies and partners on this crisis. President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians. The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries. The President reiterated that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo. The two leaders tasked their teams to follow up on today’s conversation in the critical period ahead,” reads a White House press release.

Asked if President Xi made any guarantees to President Biden that he would not help Russia, a senior officials of the White House replied that ” China will make its own decisions” and, in terms of what President Xi said, he invited the journalist to address” the Chinese side to characterize their words.”

According to the international media, Chinese president Jinping was rather ambiguous about his country’s stance on Russia, only stating generalities during the talk with Biden.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that conflicts and confrontations, such as the events taking place in Ukraine, are not in anyone’s interest, according to the Chinese state media, Reuters reports. Xi also said that the war in Ukraine should end as soon as possible and called on NATO to engage in dialogue with Moscow, but did not blame Russia for the invasion.

Lavrov: Cooperation between Russia and China will become stronger

On the other hand, the Russians claim that Russia and China will cooperate even more strongly. “This cooperation will become stronger because, at a time when the West is brutally undermining the foundations on which the international system is based, we, of course, as two great powers, must think about how we will continue in this world,” Lavrov reportedly stated.

Lavrov was allegedly on a flight headed to Beijing Thursday, but the plane turned around midway and flew back toward Moscow, according to German newspaper Bild.

The plane allegedly turned around while over Novosibirsk, a city in Siberia, according to Bild.

However, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova has denied earlier reports in the German publication Bild that the plane carrying Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on a visit to Beijing had returned last night.

“Sergei Lavrov worked until late last night (Wednesday) in Smolenka (diminutive of Smolenskaya Square, where the Russian MFA headquarters are located – no.), And (Thursday) morning began preparations for negotiations with colleagues from the Middle East who came to Moscow,” Zaharova wrote on her Telegram account.

Grand show on a stadium in Moscow, Putin addressed the crowd, his speech interrupted though

While civilians are targeted by the Russian troops, and bombing increased all around Ukrainian cities, the Russian domestic propaganda continues. Grand concerts with thousands of people took place in several Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, on Friday, “Crimea Reunification Day.”

Vladimir Putin also took part in a concert in a stadium in the Russian capital, speaking to people on stage about what he calls the “special operation” in Ukraine.

In his speech, Putin spoke of the “unity of the Russian people” over the “special military operation” in Ukraine, reiterating the propaganda that Russia “had to defend Russian-speaking speakers in Ukraine from genocide.”

According to the Russian press, there are almost 100,000 people in the stadium, and another 130,000 are outside it. All participants wore Z-shaped cockades on their chests, one of the insignia on the tanks of the Russian army that invaded Ukraine. Military experts interpreted it as “Za pobedy”, “victory” in Russian, or “Zapad”, meaning “West”.

According to foreign journalists quoted by The Guardian, students and state employees were brought to the stadium by bus, who were promised to receive money to participate. As a matter of fact, pictures released from the show did featured mostly youngsters who werre attending the event.

However, at some point Putin’s speech was interrupted by state television and briefly replaced by patriotic songs. Later on Kremlin claimed a technical failure.

Transmission of Putin’s speech suddenly cuts. Funny business with Russian TV. Kremlin can’t help itself. pic.twitter.com/VrT9SMOonO — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 18, 2022

Other reports, still officially unverified so far, say the Russian President was booed, with some shouting against him on the stadium.