Ukraine war, day 27: Russian troops continue to bomb major cities, yet no progress major made

It’s almost one month since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and Russia does not seem to have made major progress, military analysts say, although it continues to bomb major cities in the country it has invaded.

The only victory Moscow can claim so far is to block Ukraine’s access to the Sea of ​​Azov. However, he did not gain control of Mariupol, although they destroyed much of the city. Only 3,000 people could be evacuated from there yesterday, while Russian troops opened fire on the humanitarian corridor again. Moreover, a steel plant in Mariupol was bombed by Russian forces. It is the largest steelworks in Ukraine.

New footage from Mariupol posted on social media show two tanks firing on a boulevard in the city. It is about two Ukrainian tanks firing in the direction of Russian troops.

80% of Mariupol is devastated by the continuous assault of Russian troops.

Ukraine’s foreign ministry also said on Tuesday that about 300,000 people in the occupied city of Kherson were left without food and medicine, and accused Russia of preventing civilians from evacuating the city to Kyiv-controlled territory.

The Ukrainian ministry of Defense says that Russian troops would have more stockpiles of ammunition, fuel and food for up to three days Ukrainian forces are setting an example in Ohtirka, Sumi region, where they say about 300 Russian soldiers refused to carry out orders and left the front.In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian air force allegedly hit nine Russian air targets – an aircraft, six drones and two helicopters.Ukrainian forces also destroyed 14 tanks, eight infantry fighting vehicles, two multi-purpose towing vehicles, three artillery systems and four other vehicles.

Ukrainian forces also confirmed on Monday that after days of fighting, they had regained control of Makariv, a city west of Kyiv and which had suffered massive damage following attacks by the Russian army, writes CNN.

Moreover, Russia’s only tank factory, Uralvagonzavod, has stopped production due to a lack of parts, especially imports, according to the Ukrainian military, taken over by Nexta TV.

#Russia's only tank manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, has stopped its production. The main reason for this is a lack of component parts. pic.twitter.com/hss7YrQaSU — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2022

However, the Russian troops continued to bomb cities. During the night, loud explosions were heard in Kharkiv. It was also in Kharkiv that a Holocaust survivor was killed in an explosion, while in Kyiv 8 people died after a mall was bombed. In Kherson, the only large city conquered, Russian troops opened fire on protesting Ukrainians.

The mayor of Chernivtsi, Vladyslav Atrushenko, estimates that more than half of the population has left since the start of the war, saying on Tuesday that there were about 130,000 more people in the city, The Kyiv Independent reports. Before the war, there were about 285,000 inhabitants. He said Chernivtsi is now facing a shortage of qualified doctors and specialists to repair critical infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainian Emergency Service, since February 24, 651 residential buildings in Ukraine have been completely destroyed, while around 3,780 houses have been partially damaged. These are only the buildings known so far, while a human death toll is impossible to be conducted accurately.

The mayor of Boryspil urged residents to leave the city, if they could, to ease the actions of the armed forces. Boryspil, with more than 60,000 inhabitants before the invasion, is a city close to Kyiv, southeast of the Ukrainian capital.

Thermobaric missiles, vacuum bombs launched by Russians from Donetsk

A video released by pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk and verified by the BBC shows how a volley of thermobaric missiles, or vacuum bombs, is being launched in Ukraine. The footage was released by the militia in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and shows how the projectiles were fired from a Russian TOS-1A launcher.

Thermobaric weapons, which do not use conventional ammunition, but are filled with high temperature and pressure explosives, were used in Chechnya with dire consequences, according to Human Rights Watch. Their use has been condemned by a number of non-governmental organizations.

The separatist DNR published a video showing Russian TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS firing on Ukrainian targets. https://t.co/vlhPBFOSan pic.twitter.com/Z2NROIX90s — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 20, 2022

From the other camp, Russia says its army has captured more than 500 Ukrainian soldiers as prisoners of war. Russia has sent documents to the International Red Cross to facilitate an exchange with Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainians, Kremlin’s human rights commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova told RT on Sunday. “These are Ukrainian prisoners that we are ready to change,” she said. Ukraine last spoke about more than 560 Russian prisoners of war.

The Ukrainian government has also accused the Russian military of “kidnapping” three Israelis in Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine, on Monday. On Monday, “in Melitopol, Russian occupiers abducted three Israeli citizens: Tatiana Kumok and her parents, Vera and Mikhail Kumok,” Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereşciuk was quoted as saying by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security on Facebook. Mihail Kumok is described as the “publisher”, the owner of a company called “MV Holding”.

Zelensky insists on meeting Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insists on the need for a “meeting,” “in whatever form,” with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to “stop the war” in Ukraine. “Without this meeting, it is impossible to fully understand what they (the Russians) are willing to do to stop the war,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Suspilne, the Ukrainian regional state media.

Volodymyr Zelensky, for whom, as he recently pointed out, “without negotiations, the war will not be stopped,” has repeatedly called for a summit meeting with his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Several rounds of talks were held face-to-face and by video conference between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but with no significant progress whatsoever.

What was a novelty on Tuesday is that Russia agreed that Ukraine had the sovereign right to decide to hold a referendum on a possible compromise between the two countries to end Russia’s war on February 24, a referendum previously suggested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

New attempted murder against Zelensky thwarted

The Ukrainian military counterintelligence service says it has thwarted a possible assassination attempt on President Volodymyr Zelensky. Members of a group led by an FSB agent allegedly tried to reach Kyiv under the cover of Ukrainian military members of the territorial defense forces.

A group of Russian divers, led by an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), has been arrested in the city of Uzhgorod, located on the Ukrainian border with Slovakia and Hungary, the Ukrainian news agency Unian reported.

Pentagon: There is clear evidence Russia is committing warcrimes in Ukraine

The US Defense Department has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine and said it would help gather evidence of the crimes. The Pentagon accuses the Kremlin of deliberately carrying out non-discriminatory attacks on civilians,

“We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing warcrimes. And we are helping with the collecting of evidence of that. But there’s investigative processes that are going to go on and we’re going to let that happen. We’re going to contribute to that investigative process. As for what would come out of that, that’s not a decision that the Pentagon leadership would make. I’m not going to talk about specific systems that are in Ukraine. And I think you guys can understand why we wouldn’t do that. Operational security matters to the Ukrainians right now. They’re fighting for the country. And the Pentagon is not going to be detailing publicly the tools with which they are doing that,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby on Monday.

Biden: Clear signs that Putin considers using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

Moreover, the US President Joe Biden told a meeting with the CEOs of American companies that there are “clear signs” that Russia is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, warning that such a decision would lead to a “severe” Western response.

“They’ve (e.n. Russians) just launched a — their hypersonic missile, because it’s the only thing that they can get through with absolute certainty. It’s — as you all know, it’s a consequential weapon. And — but — with the same warhead on it as a — as any other launched missile. It doesn’t make that much difference, except it’s almost impossible to stop it. There’s a reason they’re using it.

And now Putin’s back is against the wall. He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ (…) He he’s talking about new false flags he’s setting up, including he’s asserting that, we, in America, have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe — simply not true. I guarantee you.

They’re also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he is considering using both of those. He’s already used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful of what about — of what’s about to come. He knows there’ll be severe consequences because of the united NATO front, but the point is: It’s real,” Biden said.

EU divided on banning Russia oil sanctions

The European Union’s foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on whether and how to enforce sanctions on Russia’s lucrative energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, with Germany arguing that the EU is depending too much on Russian oil.

Some FMs argued on Monday that the EU could no longer avoid such a step.

“Looking at the extent of the destruction in Ukraine right now, it’s very hard to make the case that we shouldn’t be moving in on the energy sector, particularly oil and coal,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said before a meeting of counterparts, echoing comments from the Baltic countries.

But Germany and the Netherlands said the EU was dependent on Russian oil and gas and could not cut itself off tomorrow.

“The question of an oil embargo is not a question of whether we want or don’t want (it) but a question of how much we depend on oil,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters.

“Germany is importing a lot (of Russian oil) but there are also other member states who can’t stop the oil imports from one day to the other. If we could we would do it automatically,” she said, adding that the bloc should instead work on reducing its reliance on Moscow for its energy needs.

Therefore, amid reluctance to entirely cut the Russian oil imports, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday – as it has every morning in recent weeks – that it will continue to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine, according to European customer requests. The company said that the requests amount to 108 million cubic meters for March 22, increasing from 104.7 million cubic meters for March 21.

Abramovich’s second yacht docks in Bodrum, Turkey

A second superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has docked in the port of Bodrum, Turkey, a country that is not yet applying the Western sanctions against Russia.

Both of Roman Abramovich’s superyachts have been moved to Turkish shores as the Russian billionaire contends with sanctions and the prospect of asset seizures from the European Union and U.K.

The Eclipse, a 533-foot superyacht owned by the 55-year-old billionaire, was located in waters off of Marmaris in southwestern Turkey as of Tuesday, according to vessel data compiled by Bloomberg. The 458-foot Solaris, which departed Barcelona on March 8, was nearby in waters outside the tourism resort of Bodrum.

Super-yacht anchored in Italy belongs to Vladimir Putin, his bodyguards, among the crew members

A mysterious superyacht whose owner has not been publicly named is reportedly staffed by several members of a Russian state agency tasked with protecting Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to activists working with jailed Putin opponent Alexei Navalny, Business Insider reports.

On Monday, investigative journalist Maria Pevchikh and anti-corruption activist Georgy Alburov posted a video to YouTube about the mysterious superyacht, named the Scheherazade, docked on the coast of Carrara, Italy.

Dinamo Kyiv owner fled Ukraine with huge sum of money

Igor Surkis, the owner of Dinamo Kyiv, left Ukraine on February 26, the day after Russia chose to invade the neighboring country. According to sport.ua, the businessman allegedly withdrew a huge amount of accounts when he left Ukraine.

Surkis, 63, chose to leave Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion. Igor left the country with his brother Hryhoriy Surkis, and according to the quoted source, they did not do it with an empty hand. Thus, the two would have had at their crossing point in Hungary (Vylok) no less than 17.6 million dollars. The information was also presented by Ukrainska Pravda.

The owner of Dinamo Kyiv showed up at customs with an armored Maybach S650, valued at about $ 700,000, while his brother left the country aboard a Mercedes-Benz ML-500.

At the beginning of the conflict, Surkis had announced that he would not leave the country no matter what came next. Sport.ua also says that the two were accompanied by, among others, two nephews aged 20 and 28, who would not normally have been allowed to leave the country, due to the martial law.

More than 800 children born in Kyiv since the Russian invasion

More than 800 children have been born in Kyiv since Russia’s war in Ukraine. Kiev Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said that of the children born, 427 were boys and 380 were girls, according to The Kyiv Independent.

According to World Vision, more than 3.4 million Ukrainians have left the country in recent weeks, and 73,000 children leave Ukraine every day because of the war – one child almost every second.

World Vision Romania announced that it will create 15 spaces specially arranged for the reception of Ukrainian mothers and children at the border. World Vision Romania together with colleagues from other countries have already created three warm and friendly spaces for mothers and children: in Huși, Iași and at Vama Siret. In addition, World Vision will arrange 15 more similar spaces. They will be located in Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

Zelensky’s wife thanks states that received Ukrainian refugees

Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday thanked Europeans who received and helped Ukrainian refugees, saying they deserve “a collective Nobel Peace Prize.”

Olena Zelenska also thanked the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, and the wives of other leaders who were involved in helping sick children in Ukraine.

“I want to thank all the Europeans who are now helping our people, offering them homes, feeding them, encouraging them …The same of us, you were not prepared to have so many traumatized people in your country. But the way you reacted deserves a collective Nobel Peace Prize. Ukrainians are wonderful and very grateful people. Our children will never forget what you did for us,” said the wife of the Ukrainian president.