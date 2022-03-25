Ukraine war, day 30: New Ukrainian counterattacks, Russian troops get more on the defensive. First official report on the death toll of Mariupol Theater

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reached the 30th, and military assessments show that the defense forces are carrying out small-scale counterattacks in several places, especially near Kyiv, and that Russian troops are slowing down and regrouping to limit their losses. On the other hand, the Russians are advancing slowly but relentlessly in Mariupol, already entering this important port city.

About 300 people were killed in the Russian attack on the Mariupol Theater, where more than 1,000 people were housed in the basement of the building, according to information provided by the local administration on Friday, writes CNN. It is the first official report of the victims of the March 16 bombing.

The building was one of the main shelters in the besieged city of Mariupol, being hit by a Russian air attack on March 16. Estimates of the number of people taking refuge in the theater ranged from 800 to 1,300. Information about the extent of the bombing was delayed due to the fact that almost all essential services in the city did not work. So are communications networks.

“We still don’t want to believe this horror. We still want to believe that everyone managed to escape. But the words of those inside the building at the time of this terrorist act say something else,” Mariupol City Hall announced on Friday on the Telegram channel.

Satellite images published by Maxar Technologies had showed that the word “children/дeти” was written in large letters on the ground in front of and behind the Mariupol theater.

Russia’s armed forces have destroyed a large fuel depot outside Kiev in a rocket attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a briefing that the attack took place on Thursday evening, using Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the sea.

Ukrainian emergency services also announced that an oil tanker in the northwestern village of Kalinovka has been the target of a Russian bombing and caught fire during the night.

Overnight a Russian attack hit an oil depot in the village of Kalinovka pic.twitter.com/FJirkuiBc2 — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) March 25, 2022

At least four people were killed and other three injured in a bomb attack targeting a medical centre in Kharkiv, as the regional police announced.

Video footage of a projectile falling in the middle of a crowd queuing for help in Kharkov has surfaced on social media. The images are captured by a surveillance camera near the headquarters of a Ukrainian courier company, Nova Poshta, which has become a center for the “distribution of humanitarian aid to charities and volunteer fighters in Ukraine,” according to the company’s website.

Russians fired on the Nova Poshta postal department in Kharkiv, where Kharkiv residents were receiving humanitarian aid. Here the video of a rocket hitting a crowd of civilians in line#RussiansWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/BvszqcI0s1 — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, a series of Russian military units have begun withdrawing from some areas of Ukraine after suffering heavy losses, the Ukrainian military said in a report on the situation on the front, which was announced on Friday, and the front lines are currently on. Oleksii Arestovich, one of the advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the DPA.

Citing the Ukrainian army’s staff, President Zelensky’s adviser says Russian troops do not have enough resources to try to make further progress, lacking fuel, food rations and ammunition. “The occupant is hungry and barefoot,” Arestovici said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Friday that Russian forces had partially succeeded in creating a land corridor to Crimea in the territory of the Ukrainian region of Donetsk. “The enemy has partially managed to create a land corridor between the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and part of the Donetsk region,” he said in an online post.

According to the British Defense Ministry’s daily report of the situation of the war started by the Russians in Ukraine, the Ukrainian counterattacks and the withdrawal of Russian forces from too long supply lines have allowed Ukraine to reoccupy cities and defensive positions up to 35 kilometers east of Kyiv.

The assessment also notes that Ukrainian forces are likely to continue trying to push Russian forces back along the northwestern axis from Kyiv to Hostomel airfield. In southern Ukraine, Russian forces continue to try to bypass Nikolaev as they try to move west to Odessa, their progress being slowed by logistical problems and Ukrainian resistance.

On the other hand, Ukraine has asked the US government to supply 1,000 missiles every day, namely 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles and 500 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missiles, informs CNN. Ukrainians begin to face a shortage of weapons and ammunition after a month of war caused by the Russian invasion.

135 children killed sine the beginning of the invasion

135 children have been killed and 184 injured since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian prosecutors say. According to official reports, two children were killed during fighting in the town of Rubijne, Luhansk region. Two children, aged six and 13, were injured in the Russian bombing of Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region on Thursday. Prosecutors say three teenagers – aged 13, 14 and 15 – were injured in an explosion in Obilne, Zaporizhia region. They were transported to Melitopol Hospital. One of them is in critical condition in intensive care.

About 20,000 people have responded to calls to leave Boryspil, near an international airport, Volodymyr Borysenko, the city’s mayor, told national television on Friday. He also urged the remaining to leave, saying that the large number of civilians in nearby villages makes it difficult for Ukrainian forces to clean up Russian troops in the area. Boryspil International Airport is about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Zelensky directly address to Hungarian PM. What did Viktor Orban respond?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a message on Friday for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a former ally of Vladimir Putin. In a message to European leaders, Zelensky told Orban to decide whose side is he on.

“Hungary … I want to stop here and be honest once and for all. You have to decide for yourself whose are you on. You are a sovereign state. I saw this memorial (in Budapest, ed.), about mass murder. I was there with my family. Listen, Viktor, do you know what’s going on in Mariupol? Please, if you can, go at the Danube. Look at those shoes and you’ll see how mass murder can happen again in today’s world. That’s what Russia is doing today. Adults and children. Grandparents. Thousands. These thousands of people are gone. There is no time to hesitate. It’s time to dump her and move on. We believe in you. We need your support. We believe in your people. We believe in the European Union,” the Ukrainian president told the Budapest leader.

“In this situation, do you still have doubts about the imposition of sanctions? Do you have any doubts about whether to allow weapons to pass through the country? Do you have any doubts about whether or not to trade with Russia?” – asked the Ukrainian president, addressing Orban directly, adding that “there is no time for doubt.”

In retort, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has rejected requests by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the European Council, arguing they they do not meet Hungary’s interests, Orban’s spokesman was quoted as saying by MTI on Friday.

Hungary wants to stay out of the war and will not allow arms shipments to cross its territory, nor will it send weapons to Ukraine, the spokesman added. At the same time, Budapest is doing its best to help those fleeing the war and provide humanitarian aid, he said.