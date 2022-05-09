Ukraine war, day 75: 60 people killed after Russians bombed school in Luhansk. Russia gets ready for the Victory Day

60 people were killed after the Russians bombed a school in Luhansk, the information being confirmed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski. At the same time, Moscow is preparing to celebrate Victory Day on Monday.

The Victory Day celebration is to begin soon in Moscow, with the world waiting for the next step of the Kremlin. Military analysts say Russia will launch more and more frequent attacks.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a message broadcast last night that Russia will lose, because evil always loses. Russia is celebrating victory in World War II, but has forgotten what that moment meant, Zelensky argued.

Volodymyr Zelensky: “Russia has forgotten all that was important to the victors of World War II. But Ukraine and the whole free world will remind them. So that no one forgets, so that those very important words – “never to be repeated” – uttered in the free world every year, on the days of remembrance of the victims of the Second World War, to recover weight again. I am sure that Ukraine has already shown itself to be a full member of the free world and a united Europe. It is in stark contrast to the loneliness of Moscow in evil and hatred. The Russian army would not be itself if it did not kill on the eve of important days for any European.”

Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of “violent bombings” in several regions of Ukraine, one of which resulted in the deaths of 60 people in an eastern school. On Monday, the traditional May 9 military parade will take place in Moscow on the Red Square, an opportunity for Russia to demonstrate its full-fledged invasion of Ukraine.”The Russian army would not be itself if it did not kill,” Zelenski again accused in his video message.

Victory Day parades in Russia

The military parade on Victory Day has started in some Russian cities, with soldiers wearing Z armlets marching on the streets.

Pictures from the Ekaterinburg parade were posted by Nexta on twitter. Participants are already displaying the famous “Z” sign, a symbol of invasion.

Recent developments

Meanwhile, more than 170 civilians from Mariupol, including more than 40 evacuees from the Azovstal steelworks in the Russian-controlled port of southeastern Ukraine, arrived in Zaporozhye on Sunday night, a France Presse correspondent said.

The port city of Odessa, on the Black Sea, the third largest in Ukraine, was targeted by new rocket fire on Sunday. One of the missiles was intercepted and destroyed by air defense, but two fell in residential areas.

One of them destroyed a fancy hotel where the Russians claim to be hiding mercenaries fighting for Ukraine.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin came to Mariupol on Sunday, being the highest government official to come to the Ukrainian city after weeks of intense Russian bombing.

Russian troops have captured the little town of Popasna, in eastern Ukraine, after weeks of heavy fighting, Ukrainian sources told dpa.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk Republic claims the port of Mariupol

The first products of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic will be transported from the port of Mariupol in May, and the port will also be used to bring building materials needed to restore the city, the leader of the separatist region, Denis Pushilin, announced on Sunday, according to TASS. Denis Pushilin visited Mariupol on Sunday, together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin.

Surprise visits: Jill Biden, Canadian PM and Bono visit Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to Irpin, Ukraine. “He came to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers caused to our city,” says Mayor Oleksandr Markusin, according to Reuters. He then met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, with whom he held a press conference and announced the reopening of his country’s embassy in Kyiv.

“Russia’s crimes in Ukraine strengthen the desire of the civilized world to achieve Putin’s defeat”

On May 8, the prime minister of Canada had the opportunity to see with his own eyes what was left of the once prosperous city of Bucha in the Kyiv region. Now the city has been partially cleared and they have even been able to return the electricity. However, destroyed, bombed, burned buildings, and missile funnels tell of Russia’s crimes in Bucha. And we have not one but dozens of such “Bucha”.

During a conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Justin Trudeau spoke about Putin’s future, which he created for himself when he dared to attack Ukraine.

“No rattling of Putin’s weapons can prevent the G7 and all civilized countries from standing by Ukraine against the illegal and unwise invasion of Ukraine. All the atrocities that have taken place in Mariupol, Bucha, and other cities only strengthen our desire to ensure that Putin loses this war,” said PM Trudeau. The entire story here.

U.S. also reopens embassy in Kyiv

The United States also reopened its embassy in Kyiv on Sunday, and the head of the US mission was so excited to return that he ended his short inaugural address with a message from Russian Serpent Island soldiers, which has already become a classic.

Kristina Kvien, head of US affairs in Kyiv, said: “Putin has failed. The Ukrainian people said: “Go f … yourself”.

“I am delighted to be able to return to Kyiv, as I said earlier today, on Victory Day in Europe, to see the triumph of good over evil in the city I love, along with people who embody the spirit of this. commemorations. President Putin has failed. Putin failed because he could not replace the Ukrainian government with Russian puppets. f … yourself! ” – said Kristina Kvien, US charge d’affaires in Kyiv.

U2 Staged a Concert in a Bomb Shelter in Kyiv

Legendary singer Bono, U2 lead singer, and guitarist David Howell Evans (known as The Edge) improvised a concert on Sunday at Kyiv’s Hresciatic subway station, according to social media images. The surprise took place while air raid sirens were sounding in the Ukrainian capital.

Subsequently, Bono and The Edge were taken on cameras while visiting Bucha and Irpin, tow hard tried cities, where war crimes took place. The two artists saw with their own eyes the mass grave in Bucha, near the church of the town, while the priest was recounting them the horrors of war discovered there after the Russian troops had retreated. In Irpin, the two rockers walked through the ruins and hailed people.

“The internet blew up Twitter and Instagram posts/stories of eyewitnesses of the legendary event. The Kyiv metro, which even now shelters about one and a half thousand Kyivans daily, has already become a concert venue: last week, the most famous Ukrainian band Okean Elzy performed here, and even president Zelenskyy held a press conference here,” according to a good-time-invest.com report.

Jill Biden’s unexpected visit in Ukraine

After visiting Romania and Slovakia , Jill Biden has also made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where she met Ukrainian President’s wife, Olena Zelenska. The meeting took place in a city in western Ukraine, Ujhorod, near the Slovakian border. “On this Mother’s Day, my heart is with you, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and all of the brave and resilient mothers of Ukraine,” Jill Biden tweeted. It is the first time that Olena Zelenska has a public appearance since the start of the war, on February 24.



Russia Killed 226 Ukrainian Children

May 9, the 75th day of the war. On “Victory Day” in Russia, Putin, for some reason, did not boast that he had the blood of 226 children on his hands.

Information on the number of children was provided by juvenile prosecutors and published by the office of the prosecutor general of Ukraine, Iryna Venediktova.

From February 24 to May 9, that is, during the 74 days of the war, more than 641 children were physically injured. 415 wounded and 226 dead children were previously registered. Some children died before they were born. Some were only a few months old.

Biden met G 7 leaders to Impose Additional Severe Costs for Putin’s War Against Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and G7 leaders met via video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed further action by the United States and its allies to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

“Today, on 8 May, we, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), alongside Ukraine and the wider global community, commemorate the end of the Second World War in Europe and the liberation from fascism and the National Socialist reign of terror, which caused immeasurable destruction, unspeakable horrors and human suffering. We mourn the millions of victims and offer our respect, especially to all those who paid the ultimate price to defeat the National Socialist regime, including the western Allies and the Soviet Union,” reads their statement.

The G7 leaders further said that “seventy-seven years later, President Putin and his regime now chose to invade Ukraine in an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign country. His actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people. Through its invasion of and actions in Ukraine since 2014, Russia has violated the international rules-based order, particularly the UN Charter, conceived after the Second World War to spare successive generations from the scourge of war.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the G7 video conference. “We assured him of our full solidarity and support for Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and its fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future within its internationally recognised borders, with the liberties and freedoms that so many of us enjoy today”, the G7 leaders said. “Today, we, the G7, reassured President Zelenskyy of our continued readiness to undertake further commitments to help Ukraine secure its free and democratic future, such that Ukraine can defend itself now and deter future acts of aggression. To this end, we will pursue our ongoing military and defence assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, continue supporting Ukraine in defending its networks against cyber incidents, and expand our cooperation, including on information security. We will continue to support Ukraine in increasing its economic and energy security.”

According to them, President Zelenskyy underlined the strong resolve of Ukraine to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stated that Ukraine’s ultimate aim is to ensure full withdrawal of Russia’s military forces and equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine and to secure its ability to protect itself in the future and thanked G7 members for their support. In this regard, Ukraine emphasised that it relies on its international partners, in particular on G7 members, in providing necessary assistance in the domain of defense capabilities, as well as with a view to ensuring a swift and effective recovery of Ukraine’s economy and to securing its economic and energy security. Ukraine has entered into discussions with international partners on security mechanisms for a viable post-war peace settlement. Ukraine remains committed to working closely with G7 members to support Ukraine’s macroeconomic stability in the face of the challenges posed by the full-scaled Russian invasion, massive destruction of critical infrastructure and disruption of traditional shipping routes for Ukrainian exports. President Zelenskyy noted his country’s commitment to uphold our common democratic values and principles, including respect for human rights and the rule of law.

The G7 leaders have provided and pledged additional support since the start of the war exceeding USD 24 billion for 2022 and beyond, in both financial and material means. “In the coming weeks, we will step up our collective short-term financial support to help Ukraine close financing gaps and deliver basic services to its people, while also developing options – working with the Ukrainian authorities and international financial institutions – to support long-term recovery and reconstruction. In this regard, we welcome the establishment of the International Monetary Fund’s Multi-Donor Administered Account for Ukraine and the European Union announcement to develop a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund. We support the World Bank Group’s support package to Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s Resilience Package.”

Ukrainian President Addresses G7 Summit

For the first time, the president of Ukraine took part in the summit of the Group of Seven. Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not leave Kyiv and Ukraine. Traditionally, the leader of the people contacted the leaders of other countries via video communication. On May 8, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, Canada, and France simultaneously heard about the Ukrainian pain.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy always honors the memory of those who died in the previous days of the war. But he also does not talk about the same losses. So yesterday, Zelenskyy began his speech with a new terrible event — the shelling of a school with people in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

