Ukraine war, day 79: More than 100 Ukrainian attacks on Russian positions in the south in the last day. New Russian assault on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol

Ukraine’s army has launched more than 100 rocket, artillery and airstrikes against Russian positions in the past 24 hours, in an attempt to defend the country’s southern country, which was heavily bombed by Russian forces, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command reported on Friday.

The Russians have lost 57 soldiers, six armored vehicles and three motorized vehicles on the southern front in the last 24 hours, according to the war bulletin broadcast by local Ukrainian agencies. In the occupied Kherson region (south), the Ukrainian military command accused the Russians of setting “a legislative trap by convening a pseudo-referendum to include this area in the Russian Federation.” However, according to the Ukrainians, “Ukrainian flags are visible on all the streets of Kherson, as proof that the population does not accept the symbols, power and lifestyle imposed by the enemy.”

Meanwhile, in the Nikolaev region (Mikolaiv), east of the port city of Odessa, Russian forces continued to bomb industrial facilities, urban and suburban infrastructure with artillery and missile launchers. By doing so, “the enemy wants to put psychological pressure on civilians, trying to force them to accept the new system (political and administrative) imposed by the Russians,” according to the war bulletin.

In the Odessa coastal region, located northwest of the Black Sea, the Russians continue to destabilize the situation with attacks to create a land corridor in the Ukrainian province of Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and the neighboring separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova. According to the Ukrainians, the Russian naval group in the Black Sea currently consists of four ships and two submarines carrying more than 30 Kalibr cruise missiles.

More Than 20 Hits By Rarity Rockets

Russian Army attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Donetsk regions with missiles produced in the USSR. Every new day of the war Russia’s previous “brotherly” ties are being torn more and more. Apart from the mockery of civilians and vandalism in Ukrainian cities, the Russian army dared to strike Ukraine with its rockets. On 9 May, Russia used missiles produced in the collapsed Soviet Union for the first time in an attack on Ukraine. It turns out that Russia has allowed itself to harm Ukrainians with weapons that they completely collected themselves or helped to produce in Russian factories until 1991. Read further details here.

New Russian assault on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol

Russian troops tried to break into the Azovstal steelworks again on Friday, where the last Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol continue to resist, city mayor Peter Andriushchenko said.

In fact, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, Russia continued the bombing of the complex, blocking any exit for Ukrainian soldiers. “The situation is getting more and more complicated day by day,” said the mayor of Mariupol, who also published a video.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resist in difficult conditions after civilians were evacuated. Soldiers have repeatedly called on leaders in Kyiv and the West to find a way to extract them from the steelmaking besieged by the Moscow army.

The Russians are still using the Ukrainian air base in Melitopol

The Russian military continues to use a Ukrainian air base located outside the occupied city of Melitopol, satellite images from BlackSky show, CNN reports (photo). A satellite image taken on May 12 captured at least seven helicopters at the air base. In another image taken earlier, on May 7, only one helicopter was seen. For the Russians, that air base is of strategic importance, given its location, between the occupied cities of Kherson, Mariupol and areas of the Donbas region.

More than 6 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the beginning of the Russian invasion

More than six million Ukrainians have fled their country since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday. As of May 11, 6,029,705 Ukrainians had initially sought refuge in neighboring countries, most of the time before continuing their journey to other countries.

Poland is home to the largest number of refugees: 3,272,943 on May 11. Women and children make up 90% of these refugees, men between the ages of 18 and 60, who could be mobilized without the right to leave Ukraine. The daily flow of refugees has decreased considerably since the beginning of hostilities.

In March, nearly 3.4 million Ukrainians fled their country, often in a hurry and carrying little personal belongings. In April, 1.5 million more people chose to flee fighting and violence.

Since the beginning of the month, nearly 493,000 Ukrainians have crossed the border to seek refuge in another country.

According to UN estimates released in late April, some 8.3 million people could flee Ukraine this year. To these refugees are added about 8 million displaced people inside Ukraine, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Ukrainians when they return home: My beloved land!

Painful images come from Mariupol, but also from villages in the Kharkov area recaptured by Ukrainians. Under Russian occupation or not, people are trying to make a living through graves and house ruins. Mariupol residents are trying to get back to their daily routine after Russia took control of the entire city, except for the Azovstal steelworks.

The Russians continue to bomb it. It is the only place where they have not been able to set foot, but in the meantime they have started to clean up the rest of the city, which is under their control. Workers in the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations were filmed removing debris, cutting wood for locals and bringing them water – aid for the people over whom Moscow also sent the wreckage.

On her knees, Tatiana kissed the ground with tears in her eyes. “My beloved land!” She is surprised and delighted to discover some of her animals: “They survived, they waited two months!”

EC President: Russia’s threats with nuclear weapons are shameful

European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday in Hiroshima, the first city in history to be attacked by a nuclear bomb, that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recent North Korean missile test posed a threat to global security.

Charles Michel emphasized that Hiroshima was “a strong reminder of the urgency” of strengthening international rules on nuclear disarmament and arms control. “As we speak, global security is under threat. Russia, a nuclear-weapon state … is attacking the sovereign nation of Ukraine, making shameful and unacceptable references to the use of nuclear weapons,” Charles Michel told Reuters.

On a different note, Britain’s foreign minister also said that Vladimir Putin is “humiliating himself on the world stage” and calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Speaking at the G7 meeting, she argued that sanctions should not be relaxed until all Russian troops leave Ukraine.

On the other hand, in his message during the night, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that Russia had already suffered an “obvious” strategic defeat. At the same time, the UN Human Rights Council has launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Russian Baltic Fleet fleet has begun maneuvers to study NATO’s naval potential

The Russian fleet in the Baltic Sea began naval maneuvers on Thursday to study NATO capabilities in the region, just as Finland announced its decision to join the North Atlantic Alliance. The tactical maneuvers involve almost 100 officers and more than 50 Russian navy ships, according to a statement issued by the Russian Baltic Fleet, quoted by EFE.

Russian officials will become familiar with the “peculiarities” of the geopolitical situation in the area of ​​responsibility of the fleet and with the “composition, organization, location and combat capability of the naval forces in NATO member countries.” “Different uses of Baltic naval groups are being studied,” the statement said.

Emmanuel Macron Tired

Last week, the president of France suggested that Ukraine not wait for joining the European Union, but this week — to cede Ukrainian territories to Russia and save Putin’s face, good-time-invest.com reports.

Over the past 4 days, Ukrainians have twice doubted the support of Emmanuel Macron. In one of Macron’s scandalous mistakes, Olaf Scholz supported him (who would doubt it). On May 9, Macron said that Ukraine would have to wait too long to join the European Union, so a “European political community” could be created, which our country could join. In fact, it will be a “European community”, which will include only Ukraine.

G7 Plans to Provide Ukraine with €30 Bln Aid

The funds will be provided as a grant and will not need to be repaid. According to SPIEGEL, industrially strong countries want to give Ukraine more support than they already do. The daily challenges that Ukraine faces are costly. €5 billion a month, which Ukraine now receives from partners, is not enough to fill all state obligations. Therefore, at the G7 meeting in Petersberg, it was decided to provide Ukraine with additional gratuitous support.

“According to the negotiators, Ukraine had identified these financial needs in quantitative terms by the end of the year. About €5 billion a month were spent, for example, on payments to government officials or pensioners, which Ukraine, according to information from Kyiv, cannot pay on its own. The International Monetary Fund considers the calculations understandable and arrives at similar numbers,” reports SPIEGEL, quoted by good-time-invest.com.

