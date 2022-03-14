Ukrainian family attempted to enter Romania with USD 1.6 M and other assets

A family from Ukraine tried to enter Romania with 1.6 million dollars, the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF) Iaşi announced in a press release on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, the two Ukrainians, husband and wife, showed up at the Albiţa Border Crossing Point with a car registered in Ukraine, and undeclared money and other valuables were found in the car.

“Based on the risk analysis, border guards and customs officers carried out a thorough inspection of the vehicle. Following the checks, several goods were discovered in the luggage in the car, nine watches of different brands, jewelry, 24 bags with the names of recognized companies and undeclared foreign currency amounts, over $ 1.6 million and over 50,000 euros,” the Iaşi border police said.

The border policemen notified the Vaslui prosecutors about this case, while the goods and the amounts in foreign currency were seized.