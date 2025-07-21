Ukrainian Military Aircraft Briefly Enter Romanian Airspace; Romanian and NATO Jets Scrambled

A security alert was triggered in northern Romania on the night of Sunday to Monday, July 21, after Ukrainian military aircraft were detected entering Romanian airspace. The Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MApN) confirmed that two F-16 fighter jets from Romania and two Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the Italian Air Force were deployed in response to monitor the situation.

According to MApN, around 3:00 a.m., Romanian military radar systems detected multiple aerial targets flying on various trajectories over Ukrainian territory, just north of the Romania–Ukraine border near the Maramureș and Suceava regions. Ukrainian authorities later confirmed that military aircraft had been dispersed from airbases in western Ukraine following large-scale Russian missile and drone attacks targeting Ukrainian airfield infrastructure.

Romanian and NATO Air Response

In response, MApN alerted civil air traffic control authorities for integrated airspace monitoring. At approximately 3:30 a.m., two F-16 fighter jets from the Romanian Air Force took off from the 86th Air Base in Borcea for aerial reconnaissance missions. Around 5:00 a.m., two Eurofighter Typhoons, deployed by the Italian Air Force as part of NATO’s Air Policing mission, were scrambled from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

Between 3:30 and 6:00 a.m., radar systems tracked 12 Ukrainian military aircraft flying over Ukrainian airspace near the border. Four of these aircraft unintentionally entered Romanian airspace for a few minutes in the areas of Sighetu Marmației and Vicovu de Sus. The Ministry emphasized that these brief intrusions posed no real threat to national security, the safety of the population, or Romanian infrastructure.

Following the completion of their missions, the Romanian F-16s returned to base around 6:00 a.m., and the Italian Eurofighter jets landed at Mihail Kogălniceanu around 7:00 a.m.

Constant Monitoring and NATO Coordination

The Ministry of National Defence reiterated that Romania continuously monitors national and regional airspace in close cooperation with NATO allies to ensure the country’s territorial integrity and safety.

“Although Romania is not directly targeted, the ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine and the attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure require proactive measures to protect Romanian citizens and national assets,” the Ministry stated. These measures are implemented gradually and adapted based on the type and level of threat, in accordance with directives from the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) and relevant defense and security institutions.

Romania also plays an active role in NATO’s collective defense efforts, contributing to deterrence and the protection of Allied territory and populations, in line with its international commitments.