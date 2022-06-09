Ukrainians Got 13 Years in Prison for Collaboration with Occupiers

2 citizens of Ukraine who went over to the side of the enemy in 2014 and helped the Russians occupy the Kherson region Citizens of Ukraine in 2014 violated the oath to serve Ukraine and its people and went over to the side of the occupiers.

On February 25-28, collaborators provided air defense for the army of the aggressor country near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, Kherson region.

On March 1, the convicts took part in the battle against the armed forces of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region. There they were captured and ended their career as traitors. They will spend the next 13 years in prison.

“The prosecutors proved in court that 2 residents of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea went over to the side of the enemy and in 2014 and 2020 signed contracts for military service in military unit No. 12676 of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. As part of the army of invaders in February 2022, they took part in hostilities on the territory of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions“, press service of the prosecutor general of Ukraine.

More here.