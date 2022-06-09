Volodymyr Zelenskyy Went to the Front

The president’s office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy went on a working visit to the Zaporizhzhia region. Note that the Zaporizhzhia region is a hot spot in Ukraine. The Russian military controls 60% of the territory of the region and tries to advance further.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to the Ukrainian fighters. During his visit to the front, the head of state received a report on the operational situation on the front line. First of all, the president and the military paid tribute to the dead.

It is reported that between 60 and 100 Ukrainian defenders die every day due to the aggression of Russian soldiers.

