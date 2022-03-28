War in Ukraine, day 33: Russians would withdraw from Kyiv area. Zelensky, ready to accept the neutrality status. 1,100 civilians dead, over USD 63 bln economic damage

On the 33rd day of the war, Ukraine continues to resist, with Russians reportedly starting to withdraw from the Kyiv area, as well as from other localities. President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine is ready to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal, with a new round of talks set to take place earlier this week in Turkey.

More than 1,100 civilians have died in Ukraine since the start of the war, according to a United Nations report. At the same time, the organization warns that the actual number of deaths and injuries is much higher, but there are whole areas where it is impossible to establish an exact balance. Such as in Mariupol, where no one knows how many people died in the bombings, how many fled and how many were forcibly taken to Russia.

Chernivtsi is another city destroyed by Russian attacks. The people who stayed there no longer have water, heating and electricity. The war in Ukraine has caused more than $ 63 billion in damage to infrastructure.

In the latest update on the situation in Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense reports that “there has been no significant change in the position of Russian forces in the country” in the last 24 hours. According to the quoted source, the Russian troops are facing continuous logistical shortages and the soldiers have their morale down against the background of the strong defense of the Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that Russian troops were withdrawing from the Kyiv area after significant losses, Kyiv Independent reports.

However, the only area where Russia has advanced the most is in the southern city of Mariupol, where heavy fighting continues as Russia tries to conquer the port.

Russian troops have left the city near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after protests by residents. According to Reuters, Mayor Yuri Fomichev sent an online video message on Monday that the troops had “finished their work” for which they had come and left the town of Slavutici

The Russians took control of the city on Saturday and detained the mayor for a short time. Hundreds of people protested against the Russian occupation, taking to the streets with the Ukrainian flag, and the mayor was later released. Slavutch is the city where the staff of the nuclear power plant live and who have to make sure that it remains offline after it was closed due to the 1986 catastrophe.

Ukrainian troops have successfully launched counterattacks around the eastern city of Kharkov, according to the regional military chief. Oleg Sinegubov told the Telegram that Russian troops had been repulsed on Sunday from several locations. “We are driving the occupants back to the (Russian) border,” he said.

He added that a residential building was hit during Russian airstrikes on the village of Oskil in the Izium region and four family members were killed. The information could not be independently verified. Russian airstrikes targeted several Ukrainian cities on Sunday night, according to Ukrainian media reports. The capital, Kyiv, and the cities of Luzk, Rivne, and Kharkiv were among those reported to have been shaken by several powerful explosions. A fuel tank in northwestern Ukraine was hit by a fuel tank in northwestern Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians reportedly abducted and taken to Russian-established border camps in Chechnya

Russia has allegedly built “filter camps” on the southeast coast of Ukraine, forcing thousands of Ukrainians to take their passports before sending them to various remote areas of Russia. Several satellite images show dozens of blue and white tents set up in a camp set up in the separatist-controlled coastal town of Bezimenne in Donetsk, a short distance from Mariupol. These images suggest that Russia appears to be acting in Ukraine as in Chechnya.

Satellite images obtained by I News are based on claims by the Ukrainian authorities that tens of thousands of people have been abducted from the besieged city of Mariupol and forcibly relocated across Russia. The images show about 30 blue and white tents erected in a camp on the site of a former market square in the coastal village of Bezimenne in Donetsk. These are the first satellite images that show that Russia has built, as it did in Chechnya, “filter camps” inside Ukraine.

Mariupol mayor Vadim Boychenko, initially abducted and then release, said that the Russian troops had forcibly deported 6,000 residents of Mariupol, including women and children.

Ukraine also claims that some of the mayors of the Ukrainian cities who had been kidnapped had been killed. In an interview with The Economist, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian occupation forces had killed some of the Ukrainian mayors he had abducted. “For Putin, power means violence. That explains why the Russian military is using the same methods it used in the occupied territory of Donbas in 2014. They are kidnapping the mayors of our cities. They killed some of them. We can’t find some. I have already found some of them and they are dead,” said the Kyiv leader.

$ 63 billion in damage from factories, warehouses and buildings

The war in Ukraine has caused more than $ 63 billion in infrastructure damage, according to a new estimate by the Kyiv Institute of Economics. At least 4,431 residential buildings were damaged, destroyed or confiscated, along with 92 factories and warehouses and 378 schools, according to estimates. In addition, 12 airports were destroyed, damaged or captured, as well as seven thermal or hydro power plants.

New round of negotiations in Turkey in the pipeline

A new round of face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey these days – official sources on both sides have confirmed. It is unclear when they will start. One of the Ukrainian negotiators said that they will be from today until Wednesday. Meanwhile, the head of the Russian delegation announced that on Tuesday and Wednesday, without specifying the place of the talks. And the Turkish press writes that in a telephone conversation, Presidents Putin and Erdogan agreed to negotiations in Istanbul, without mentioning when. So far, there have been three rounds of in-person talks in Belarus, which have continued virtually. Plus a face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey.

Moreover, Turkish President Erdogan asked Vladimir Putin in a phone talk to cease fire in Ukraine, while an adviser to President Zelensky said that Turkey is one of the states that could be a guarantor of Ukraine’s security problems in the future.

We want peace without delay, President Zelensky said in his most recent message at midnight before the new talks. Zelensky: “We have a new round of negotiations ahead. We really want peace. Without delay. As I was informed, there is already an opportunity for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey, which is not bad. We will see the results. Our priorities in the negotiations are well known: the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, no doubt. We must demand effective security guarantees for our country. Our goal is obvious – peace and the restoration of normal life in our country as soon as possible.”

In a first interview to the Russian media on Sunday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the issue of “neutrality” in Ukraine, one of the focal points of negotiations with Russia to end the conflict, is being “analyzed in depth.” However, he also urged Russia to withdraw its troops before any agreement is reached.

In the same interview, Zelensky also said that in the first Russian convoys captured after the Russian invasion, the Ukrainians found parade uniforms, suggesting that Vladimir Putin believed that everything would end quickly and that the Russians were ready for victory marches in 3-4 days.

“It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic. A parade of tanks on the Maidan (central square in Kyiv, a symbol of the protests that led to the fall of the pro-Moscow regime), on the third or fourth day of the war! “, said the Ukrainian president.

President Zelensky also told Russian journalists that he had received “signals” from several Russian businessmen, including billionaire Roman Abramovich, a close friend of Vladimir Putin targeted by European Union sanctions. and Great Britain.

In the meantime, the interview was banned in Russia, but the Ukrainian president posted it on his social media accounts and excerpts of his statements, published by The Guardian.

Schools in Kyiv resume online classes

As the bombing continues, classes in schools are resuming in Kyiv. The students will take online classes, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital announced. He says the city is adapting to the times. The mayor of Kiev added that it is important for the citizens of the city to live and work, despite the war, martial law and traffic restrictions.

Cafes with Russian losses on display in Lviv

According to Belorussian journalist Hanna Liubakova, reporting from Lviv, the local cafes are displaying the Russian losses in their windows.

#Ukraine Lviv. The losses of the Russian army are mentioned and renewed daily at the door of the famous Lviv Coffee Mine. pic.twitter.com/Jg8v7qsOWd — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) March 27, 2022

Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis pays homage to Ukrainians’ “power and dignity”

As the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (former actor – n.red) was no longer invited to address the Oscar Awards Gala, the actress Mila Kunis was the one who brought up the war in her home country. Mila Kunis was born in Chernovtsy, but her family emigrated to USA when she was a child. Presenting the music award, Kunis spoke about the “power and dignity” of Ukrainians. “When you see the power and dignity of those who are facing devastation, it is impossible not to be moved by their resistance. You can only feel admiration for those who find the strength to continue fighting.”