War in Ukraine, day 34: Russians bombed fuel depots. A 4th round of negotiations in Istanbul

On the 34th day of the war, the resistance fight of the Ukrainian army continues, despite the persisten Russian bombing, including on fuel depots.

Russian troops continue to pose a significant threat to Kyiv, given its artillery capabilities and the fact that the Ukrainian military has been able to locate and fight attacks in the northwestern part of the city, the British military intelligence reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

While the city of Irpin has been recaptured by the Ukrainian army, the surrender of the port of Mariupol to the Russians is imminent, according to British experts from the Royal United Services Institute quoted by the BBC.

On the other hand, a propaganda video with Russian troops posted on Telegram claims Melitopol is no longer part of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military says it has repulsed seven Russian attacks in the past 24 hours in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to Nexta. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 12 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 other Russian army vehicles. At the same time, Russian army officers were killed.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is expected to open three humanitarian corridors on Tuesday, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister was quoted as saying by Reuters. The evacuation of civilians was suspended on Monday, due to security risks.

Ten million people have fled Ukraine because of Russia’s war, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Those who remain live in difficult conditions. In Kharkiv, thousands of people have spent the last month in subway shelters, the BBC reports.

Negotiations, 4th round

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Allied powers to tighten sanctions on Russia, while Russia said it is working on a set of measures to restrict the entry of “unfriendly” citizens into the country, a fourth round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations started today in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Ukrainian delegation also arrived at the Dolmabahce Palace where the talks will take place. According to Nexta, the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is also on the spot, and will mediate the negotiations.

#Ukrainian delegation arrives for talks with #Russia in #Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace. Oligarch Roman #Abramovich, who acts as a mediator in the negotiations is also there. pic.twitter.com/qOP84FrOPS — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 29, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also arrived at the negotiations.

Yet, there is little hope of progress within this round of talks. A senior US official has said Putin does not appear ready to compromise. Ukraine’s neutrality and the status of the disputed areas in the east could be on the negotiating table, but Kyiv rules out ceding territory or sovereignty. Ukraine’s most ambitious goal in talks in Turkey is a ceasefire agreement, Ukraine’s foreign minister said.

“The minimum plan is, first of all, to obtain humanitarian issues, and the maximum is to obtain a ceasefire and a lasting agreement on it. The President of Ukraine has given clear instructions to our delegation: we do not negotiate people, land or sovereignty. These are not subject to negotiation. Here, our position is reinforced concrete, supported by international law and the armed forces of Ukraine, by international sanctions that have been applied to Russia and by the weapons that have been given to us to deter the aggressor,” said the Ukrainian FM Dmitro Kuleba.

In his turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for new sanctions against Russia in his talks with Western leaders, including with British PM Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also talked to Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau, Italian PM Mario Draghi, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliev.

Zelensky said people should not die for certain states to find the courage to send weapons to Kyiv. “Fear always makes you an accomplice,” he told The Guardian.

“If anyone is afraid of Russia … that makes them responsible for the catastrophe created by Russian troops in our cities,” he added. “Are we waiting for chemical weapons? Do we who are alive have to wait? Doesn’t everything the Russian army does and everything it has already done deserve an oil embargo? ”