War in Ukraine, day 36: Humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. New more Russian assaults expected in the east

On the 36th day of the invasion, the Ukrainians are preparing for new Russian assaults in the east of the country, while Moscow is consolidating its troops in this area after suffering failures near Kyiv. Russia claims it will reduce operations near the capital and Chernivtsi, but Ukraine and the West say it is maneuvering to limit its losses and prepare for further attacks.

According to British espionage, some Russian soldiers refused to carry out orders, sabotaged their own equipment and accidentally shot down one of their own planes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the withdrawal of the Russians near Kyiv is more a consequence of the resistance of the Ukrainians. Zelensky added that he doesn’t believe Russia’s promises to reduce their military activity and that the Ukrainian army is thus preparing for further fighting in the eastern country. He mentioned that the Ukrainian army is ready to defend the Donbas region as well, on which Russia has announced that it will focus.

“We don’t give up anything. And we will fight for every meter of our land, for every one of our people,” Zelensky stated.

The Kyiv leader revealed that he asked Joe Biden, when they spoke on the phone, for new weapons – tanks, planes and artillery pieces. On Wednesday night, the United States announced that it would send 100 kamikaze drones to Ukraine. These are part of the $ 800 million military aid package approved by Joe Biden two weeks ago.

“President Biden spoke today with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine about the ongoing work by the United States and its allies and partners to deliver military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to impose severe costs on Russia for its brutal aggression against Ukraine. The leaders discussed how the United States is working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine, the critical effects those weapons have had on the conflict, and continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country. In addition, President Biden informed President Zelenskyy that the United States intends to provide the Ukrainian government with $500 million in direct budgetary aid. He also reviewed the additional sanctions and humanitarian assistance announced last week. President Zelenskyy updated President Biden on the status of Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia,” says a press release by the White House.

Ukrainian General Staff: Russians regroup in Belarus

Russian forces appear to be regrouping in Belarus, Ukrainian General Staff announced in a statement on Thursday. The movement of Russian military equipment was observed in Belarus, “probably for the regrouping of units, as well as the restoration of stockpiles of weapons and equipment for groups operating in Ukraine.”

A day ago, the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops had returned to Belarus after suffering heavy losses on the battlefield in Ukraine. Russia “will probably continue to compensate for its reduced ground maneuverability with heavy artillery and missile strikes,” the British Defense Ministry said.

45 buses sent to help evacuate people from Mariupol

An evacuation corridor has been agreed with Russia for the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday. The Ukrainian side has received a message from the International Committee of the Red Cross confirming Russia’s agreement on opening a “humanitarian corridor” from Mariupol through the city of Berdiansk, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Verscushuk said in a Telegram statement.

“On the route to Mariupol we send 45 buses. 28 buses must obtain a permit to pass through the Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka. Also, 17 buses have already left Zaporizhzhia. We will do our best to make sure that the buses arrive in Mariupol today and pick up people who have not yet been able to leave the city ” she was quoted as saying by CNN.

Tens of thousands of civilians remained blocked in Mariupol after weeks of Russian bombing. Heavy fighting continues in Mariupol, a key target of Russian forces, but Ukrainian forces continue to take control of the city center.

Additional corridors have been agreed for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of people from the city of Melitopol, Vereșciuk said, as well as for people to be able to drive from Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia.

Russian tanks ran over women in Irpin

Despite claims by Russia that the fighting near Kyiv is coming to an end, the mayor of Irpin revealed the city is facing “continuous” bombing. Mayor Oleksandr Markusin said the city was hit by rockets, mortars and artillery on Wednesday. “Many people died because of their [Russian] mines, artillery fire,” he said.

Markusin also claimed that on two streets of the city, the Russian forces shot women and “then ran the tanks over them”. Irpin, which is about a 20-minute drive from Kyiv, has been the scene of intense fighting in recent weeks.

Photos of fuel depot destroyed in Lugansk

Images of the fire that destroyed an oil depot in Lugansk in eastern Ukraine have emerged. The images were made public by the head of the Lugansk Regional State Administration and show the consequences of the bombing in the area.

The head of the #Luhansk regional state administration, Serhiy Haidai, reported that shelling of the territory continued on the night of March 31. One of the targets was an oil storage facility in #Lysychansk, where a large fire broke out. Rescuers are now working at the scene. pic.twitter.com/2mtNV6F1ze — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 31, 2022

Ukrainian Army said that Russia is recruiting police and prosecutors to be sent to temporarily occupied cities in Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces said on Thursday that the recruits would be tasked with carrying out “liaison” activities with local authorities and citizens. Ukrainian authorities also said that about half of Ukraine’s territory had already been “polluted” by ammunition used by Russian forces since the beginning of the invasion.

According to the latest assessment of the British intelligence, despite Russian statements indicating an intention to reduce military activity around the city of Chernivtsi, Russian bombing continued, and Russian missile attacks continued at a significant level. Russian forces continue to hold positions east and west of Kyiv, despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units, they say, while heavy fighting is likely to take place in the city’s suburbs in the coming days.

Sir Jeremy Fleming, head of the UK Government’s Communications Center, was quoted as saying by Sky News that Russian soldiers are increasingly demoralized, dropping their own planes and refusing to carry out orders.

Pentagon: The Russians begin to withdraw from Chernobyl, Russian soldiers exposed to radiation taken to Belarus hospital

Russian forces are beginning to withdraw from the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, over which they took control on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a senior Pentagon official who wanted to remain anonymous also indicated.

The Russian army has begun withdrawing from Gostomel Airport, northwest of Kyiv, and “Chernobyl is another area where they are starting to reposition themselves, leaving Chernobyl and going to Belarus,” he told reporters. “We think they are about to leave, I can’t tell you if they all left,” he added.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian media reported that buses with Russian soldiers who would have been exposed to the radiation around Chernobyl area would have been taken to hospital in Belarus.

7 busses with Russian soldiers suffering from Acute Radiation Syndrome have arrived to a hospital in Belarus from the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in Ukraine. They allegedly dug trenches in the highly radioactive Red Forest – UNIAN News Agency pic.twitter.com/3ZcqoF6c9I — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 30, 2022

Russian aircraft loaded with nuclear weapons entered Swedish airspace

Russian attack aircraft loaded with nuclear weapons have entered Swedish airspace. A source for the Swedish TV4 News station says that it is an intimidating move, Sky News notes.

TV4 News reports that four aircraft – two Suhoi 24 attack planes escorted by two Suhoi 27 – took off from Kaliningrad air base before the March 2 raid. Sources said the fighter jets were equipped with nuclear weapons “something that Russian pilots have clearly shown”.

Due to the conflict in Ukraine, the Swedish Air Force was in an advanced state of readiness and could see in advance that the pilots were heading for airspace over Gotland, a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea. The country’s armed forces declined to comment officially on whether the two fighter jets were equipped with nuclear weapons, but told TV that the breach of the airspace was intentional.

Sweden, which is not a NATO member, has deployed two JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, which are said to have photographed Russian aircraft, confirming that they were equipped with nuclear weapons.

White House spokesperson: Putin is misled by the Russian military

White House spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said that the United States had information that Russian President Vladimir Putin “felt misled by Russian military leaders” and that this would have led to a state of “persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership” .

“We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership.

We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth.

So it is increasingly clear that Putin’s war has been a strategic blunder that has left Russia weaker over the long term and increasingly isolated on the world stage,” Bedingfield told reporters.

The ruble returns to pre-war levels

The Russian ruble has returned to the level it was when the war began, after a period in which it fell dramatically amid international sanctions, BBC reports. On Wednesday, the currency traded at an exchange rate of 85 rubles for one US dollar, about the same value it had before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th.

The lowest exchange rate was on March 7 – 150 rubles per dollar – when the Biden administration announced a ban on imports of oil and gas from Russia. Russia has been forced to implement strict financial measures to support the ruble, by raising interest rates to 20% – thus encouraging ruble investments – and imposing capital controls, which means people cannot exchange rubles for other currencies.

IMF: Russia’s sanctions threaten to reduce the dollar’s supremacy

On the other hand, Russia’s financial sanctions threaten to reduce the dominance of the US dollar and could result in a more fragmented international monetary system, Gita Gopinath, first deputy director general of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warned in an interview with the Financial Times.

Russia faces a host of sanctions from the United States and its allies following the February 24 invasion of Ukraine. “The dollar will remain a major global currency even in this context, but fragmentation at a lower level is certainly quite possible. Some countries are already renegotiating the currency in which they receive payments for trade,” Gopinath said. The official added that the war will also stimulate the adoption of digital finance, from cryptocurrencies to stablecoins (stable currencies) and central bank digital currencies (CBDC).

Gazprom is working on a variant to completely stop gas supplies to Europe

Gazprom is examining options for stopping gas supplies to “unfriendly” countries and assessing the possible consequences, the Russian publication Kommersant reported, as quoted by Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that Moscow would only accept the ruble as a means of payment for gas supplies to “unfriendly” countries, including EU member states. The new payment system requested by Moscow is due to take effect on April 1.

EU member states, where Gazprom supplies 40 percent of its natural gas, have said they refuse to pay Russian gas in rubles. “Gazprom is indeed working on an option aimed at completely stopping gas supplies to ‘unfriendly’ countries and assessing the consequences of such measures,” Kommersant said, citing sources who wished to remain anonymous. According to the Russian publication, Gazprom refused to discuss the issue with journalists.