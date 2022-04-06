War in Ukraine, day 42: Children’s hospital in Mykolaiv bombed. 400 locals reported missing in Hostomel

In the 42nd day of the war, the situation in Ukraine is escalating, with Russian troops launching a new offensive in the Donbas region, NATO says, despite having left the Kyiv region and northern Ukraine.

A children’s hospital in Nikolaev has been bombed by Russian troops. A projectile crashed into an ambulance and destroyed it. Another bombshell hit the playground in the hospital’s courtyard. The attack was caught on surveillance cameras, with footage being released by the Mykolaiv governor, Vitali Kim.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, posted a video and a photo of a Russian shell hitting the children’s hospital. The video, posted on Kim’s Telegram channel, shows that the shells hit the hospital yard, where ambulances were parked, and a playground with a toy robot, Ukrinform reports.

Preliminary reports say that one child died and others are injured.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine said that bomb shells were used, which are prohibited by international norms. The hospital was not the only target. In all, 12 people were killed in Mykolaiv and 41 were injured in one day’s bombing.

Hundreds of Hostomel residents are reported missing

After the massacres in Bucha and other localities, aout 400 residents of the Hostomel suburb of the capital, Kyiv, are reported missing after 35 days of Russian occupation, the head of the local military administration said on Wednesday, the DPA reported.

Taras Dumenko said authorities are currently inspecting basements in the area. The husband and son of a local doctor who were abducted 12 days ago have been reported missing, and the bodies of people known to have been killed cannot be found, he said.

Hostomel is located northwest of the capital Kyiv, near an airfield. The suburb has been hotly contested since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24. Most of its 16,000 inhabitants fled.

A few days ago, Ukrainian troops regained control of the Hostomel, Bucea and Irpin suburbs.

About 5,000 Russian war crimes are currently being investigated in Ukraine, Attorney General Iryna Venediktova said. “Prosecutors are conducting an investigation into a case of torture, murder and attempted arson of 6 civilians in Bucha. The criminal case is being started under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (Violations of the laws and customs of war) “, she wrote on Twitter.

Russians focused to take full control of Donetsk and Lugansk

The Russian army has focused its main efforts on an “aggressive” operation aimed at taking full control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said in its daily update, according to the BBC.

According to the quoted source, there have been continuous attacks in the eastern areas of the country, but without success. Russian forces are also continuing their attacks on the port city of Mariupol, one of the most heavily bombed and damaged cities in Ukraine. Ukrainian troops have repulsed attacks on the city in more than 40 days of war. The Ukrainian military also states that Russia continues to actively use ammunition prohibited by international law.

According to British intelligence, the humanitarian situation is getting worse every day in Mariupol. “Most of the city’s 160,000 residents do not have electricity, communication lines, medicine, heat or drinking water. Russian troops have blocked humanitarian aid, and are likely to put pressure on Ukrainians to surrender, “the latest British update said.

The Ukrainian military has announced that eight Russian cruise missiles have been destroyed in a single day.

$100 Million in Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

Pentagon announced the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems. “This authorization is the sixth drawdown of arms, equipment, and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. Combined with $300 million in assistance announced by the Department of Defense on April 1 under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, this additional drawdown brings the total U.S. security assistance commitment to Ukraine to more than $2.4 billion since the beginning of this Administration, and more than $1.7 billion since the beginning of Russia’s brutal assault against Ukraine began on February 24,” says a press release by the Pentagon.

Secretary of State, Antony Blinken also said that more than 30 countries have joined the U.S. to deliver security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began. “Together, we are delivering security assistance every day, and we are expediting shipments of even more of the arms and defense equipment Ukraine is using to defend itself. As we strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, we will also work with our Allies and partners to gather information to document reported abuses and make it available to the appropriate bodies to hold those responsible to account.”

Further new sanctions

The United States are also expected on Wednesday to impose new sanctions on Russia in coordination with the European Union and the G7 on Wednesday, in particular to ban “any new investment” in the country, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The new sanctions “will impose significant costs on Russia and push it further down the path of economic, financial and technological isolation,” an official of the Biden administration stated, according to CNN. The new sanctions package will ban all new investment in Russia, increase sanctions on Russian financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, and sanction new Russian government officials and their families.

NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss support for Ukraine

The summit will take place over two days, with new measures to support Ukraine in the next phase of the conflict, Reuters writes. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he expected Moscow to try to capture the entire Donbas region in order to create a corridor between Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

The chairman of the Joint Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the United States Army, General Mark Milley, said on Tuesday that the United States should send more troops to Eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the basing could be funded by other countries such as Poland and the Baltics that want more U.S. troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said any effort to expand security in Eastern Europe is a “work in progress” that probably will be discussed at the NATO summit in June.

Milley was asked about the need to reallocate forces to Europe’s eastern flank, where NATO allies are worried that they may be Russia’s next target.

“My advice would be to create permanent bases but don’t permanently station (forces), so you get the effect of permanence by rotational forces cycling through permanent bases,” he said. “I believe that a lot of our European allies, especially those such as the Baltics or Poland and Romania, and elsewhere — they’re very, very willing to establish permanent bases. They’ll build them, they’ll pay for them.”