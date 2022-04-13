War in Ukraine, day 49: New mass graves found almost every day. Biden accuses Putin of “genocide”

The war in Ukraine came on the 49th, with Russian president Vladimir Putin claiming that Russia would continue its “rhythmic and calm” operation and achieve its goals, while the American president Joe Biden saying for the first time that the invasion of Moscow was tantamount to genocide.

Asked by reporters if there is enough evidence to declare genocide in Ukraine, Biden stated before Air Force departure from the Des Moines International Airport: “Yes, I called it genocide. It has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being — being able to be Ukrainian. And the amount — the evidence is mounting. It’s different than it was last week. The — more evidence is coming out of the — literally, the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine. And we’re going to only learn more and more about the devastation. And we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me. “

“The true words of a true leader,” was the immediate reaction of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Previously, Vladimir Putin said peace talks were at a standstill and said Ukraine’s accusations of crimes against civilians in Bucha were “fake”.

Meanwhile, Moscow is stepping up its forces for a new assault on the Donbas region, preparing the ground for a protracted battle, while mass graves are being discovered in Ukraine almost on a daily basis.

In Mariupol, the mayor said they were forced to stop counting the dead bodies due to the street fights. Moreover, Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boichenko says Russian troops have illegally deported 33,500 people to Russia and the occupied territories. Recently, the mayor had also stated that the latest assessment pointed to around 21,000 civilians killed in Mariupol.

At the same time, according to the mayor, over 100,000 civilians were blocked in Mariupol, waiting for the evacuation.

??Mariupol City Council: Russian forces illegally deported 33,500 residents to Russia, occupied territories. Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the authorities are working on returning the deported residents and that several embassies of European countries have joined the process. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 12, 2022

On the other hand, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov claims that more than 1,000 Ukrainian Marines have surrendered in Mariupol and urged the forces trapped in the Azovstal steelworks to surrender. So far Kadarov has announced the fall of Mariupol dozens of times, without the information being real.

Ukraine’s General Staff in its report on Wednesday morning said only that Russian forces were continuing the attacks on Azovstal and the port. Russian television on Tuesday showed footage of what it said were gunmen surrendering at the Illich steel plant in Mariupol, many of them injured.

More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv by Russian troops, and more than 200 are believed to be missing, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry was quoted as saying by Sky News. In Bucha, Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found and the number could increase. The Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office said it was also investigating events in the northeastern Brovary district. The bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove.

Zelensky: New mass graves are found almost daily

Speaking before the Lithuanian parliament on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “thousands and thousands of victims” and “hundreds of cases of brutal torture” were found in areas temporarily occupied by Russian forces, the BBC reports.

“New mass graves are found almost daily. The bodies continue to be found in drains and cellars,” Zelensky told Lithuanian MPs. He is sure that Russia will deny the accusations, but the Russian propagandists will be aware of these crimes.

On a separate note, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to Moscow on Tuesday night to “change” Ukrainian MP and businessman Viktor Medvedky, close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and recently arrested with Ukrainians in captivity in Russia.

Later on on Wednesday in a video Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mocked Moscow’s insistence that the war against his country was going well, wondering how President Vladimir Putin could approve a plan involving the deaths of so many Russians.

“In Russia it has been said once again that their so-called ‘special operation’ is supposed to go according to plan. But to be honest, no one in the world understands how such a plan could actually be carried out,” he said. President Zelenski in a video. “How could a plan that kills tens of thousands of its own soldiers be killed in just over a month of war? Who could approve such a plan?”

In the most recent update on March 25, Moscow informed that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the “operation” in Ukraine. Yet Ukraine says the deaths toll among Russians is close to 20,000.

The British Ministry of Defense said that the appointment of Alexander Dvornikov to the command of all Russian forces in Ukraine shows how poor planning was before the start of the war, while the Institute for the Study of War points out that the Russian troops withdrawn from Kyiv have not yet been reintroduced into battle, and they have morale problems and have not received the promised money.

Lithuanian President visits Kyiv

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda headed for Kyiv on Wednesday to send “strong message of political support”.

Heading to Kyiv with a strong message of political support and military assistance. Lithuania ?? will continue backing Ukraine's ?? fight for its sovereignty and freedom. ????? ?? ????????! pic.twitter.com/WLb5yR5W69 — Gitanas Naus?da (@GitanasNauseda) April 13, 2022

An adviser of the Polish President Andrzej Duda said today that Duda, along with the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on their way to Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv rejects German president’s visit, but invites Chancellor Scholz

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has been criticized for his relations with Russia in recent years, has also said on Tuesday that he planned to visit Ukraine with other heads of state, but was refused by Kyiv.

“We all know about Steinmeier’s close relations with Russia here … He’s not welcome in Kyiv right now. We’ll see if he changes,” aUkrainian MP told Bild.



On the other hand, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk said Ukraine’s leaders would be happy to have a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, especially in connection with possible heavy artillery assistance.

“I also said that the president and my government would be happy to receive Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kyiv … The president hopes so,” Andriy Melnyk said.

Olena Zelenska to CNN: Each Ukrainian is a target for the Russians

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky, Olena Zelenska said that living in Ukraine right now is like “walking a tightrope”. In an interview to CNN, she says she remained in Ukraine to continue caring for children, refugees, and people with special needs, and that keeps her going.

Olena has not seen her husband for more than a month and is only talking to him on the phone, as it is too dangerous for her and her children to be in the same place as the president’s team. Asked why she was not leaving Ukraine, the second target of the Russians, she said: “We are all the number one target.”

Dutch authorities seize 20 yachts targeted by sanctions imposed on Russia

The Dutch authorities announced on Tuesday that they had immobilized 20 yachts targeted by sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

“As a result of sanctions against Russia and Belarus, customs have placed 20 yachts on nine shipyards and traders under increased surveillance,” Dutch customs said.

They stated that the yachts “are not authorized to be delivered, transferred or exported”. Fourteen of the yachts are under construction and six are in storage or maintenance. According to authorities, four were linked to a person on the EU sanctions list.

Trade between Russia and China up by 28% in the first quarter

In the first quarter, China has increased trade with Russia and Ukraine, and Beijing says that economic cooperation with both countries will remain normal.Trade with Russia rose to 243.03 billion yuan ($ 38.18 billion) between January and March, up 27.8 percent from a year earlier, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Wednesday. Li Kuiwen at a press conference.

Trade with Ukraine rose to 29.6 billion yuan, Li said, up 10.6 percent.

Beijing has refused to describe Russia’s action in Ukraine as an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it considers to be illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.