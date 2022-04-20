War in Ukraine, day 56: Ukrainians put up strong resistance in the Donbas. Situation in Mariupol remains critical

The situation in Mariupol remains critical after almost two months of war in Ukraine – “We may live our last days, even our last hours,” said in a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday a Ukrainian officer under siege in Mariupol, urging the international community to “extract” them. The Russians were planning to “level everything to the ground” at Azovstal, according to wiretapping.

The major Russian offensive in the east of the country is in full swing, with Ukrainian troops putting up strong resistance along a 480-kilometer front across the Donbass region. The Ukrainian army also claims to have launched counterattacks on the invaders and recaptured the town of Marinka, near Donetsk.

The British Defense Ministry also confirms that the Ukrainians have rejected numerous attempts to advance the invaders and that Russia is still affected by “logistical and technical problems”.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is expected to send a new package of massive military aid of USD 800 million to Ukraine, in addition to the $ 2.6 billion already sent since the invasion began. At the same time, Allies are ready to apply further sanctions against Moscow.

However, according to Olexii Arestovich, adviser to the head of the government apparatus, the country’s military-political leadership controls the situation on all fronts. There are no battles in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. The cities of the Kyiv region are partially restoring, according to reports by good-time-invest.com.

In the Kharkiv region, fighting is ongoing, and some settlements are being liberated.

Donetsk region. In Rubizhne and Popasna, the enemies were repulsed. The situation in Mariupol is critical. The city is bombarded, and there is no information regarding the planned evacuation.

Disaster in Mariupol

The Ukrainian army’s high command on Wednesday reported a new Russian offensive on the city of Liman in the Donetsk region as part of operations by Russian forces to take control of the entire Donbass, while the siege of Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of ​​Azov, continues. reports EFE.

“We may be living our last days, even our last hours,” a Ukrainian official under siege in Mariupol said, urging the international community to “extract” them in a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, AFP reported. “The enemy is ten times more numerous than we are,” said Sergii Volina, commander of the 36th National Navy Brigade, which had retreated to the vast Azovstal steel complex in Mariupol, besieged by Russian forces. We appeal to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the extraction procedure and take us to the territory of a third country”, he added.

The clear objective of the Russian troops is to “capture” Mariupol and take full control of the entire Kherson region, according to the updated bulletin of the Ukrainian Army General Staff on developments on the front on the 56th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

New footage of the disaster caused by the Russian army in the strategic city of Mariupol have been published on social networks. On the already devastated streets, Russian tanks are firing directly at the residential buildings that remain standing after almost two months of siege. It is only towards the end of the recording that an exchange of fire occurs, as a sign that there are defenders of the city in the buildings.

The situation at the Azovstal plant Mariupol looks as critical as in the rest of the city.



However, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchiuk, announced on Wednesday morning on her Telegram channel that a humanitarian corridor had been agreed to evacuate women, children and the elderly from the Russian-besieged port city of Mariupol.

According to Ombudsman Irina Vereshchuk, Ukraine managed to agree on the withdrawal of Ukrainian civilians from Mariupol. On April 20, 6.000 women, children, and the elderly will be taken out of the city, which is under constant shelling and bombardment, through a humanitarian corridor to Zaporizhzhia.

“We managed to agree on a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for today – Vereshchuk. It will be open to women, children, and the elderly. Gathering in the city today, April 20, from 2 p. m. at the intersection of Taganrogskaya and 130th Taganrog division streets. The column will move along the route: Mariupol-Mangush-Berdyansk-Tokmak-Orikhov-Zaporizhzhia,” Irina Vereshchuk said, as quoted by good-time-invest.com.

The partial siege of Kharkov, the second most important city in Ukraine, also in the east of the country, has been under heavy intense bombardment for weeks, with Russian troops regrouping.

Two employees of the Kharkiv zoo, who had been left behind in the city to take care of the animals during a relentless bombardment of the invaders, were found dead, the zoo administration announced on Tuesday, according to CNN. The two employees had stayed in the zoo to feed and care for the remaining animals. When the other employees returned to the area on March 7, the two had disappeared. According to the statement, several animals were evacuated during the bombing, including lions, jaguars, silver foxes and hyenas.

The town of Kreminna was taken under Russian control on Tuesday, the first city to fall into the hands of the Russians after the announcement of the start of the offensive on the entire front in Donbas, in the east.

Liman appears to be the main target of Russian troops at the moment, according to the Ukrainian command, which signals an intensification of Russian attacks on Marinka, another city in Donetsk.

The mother of a young man tortured and killed by the Russians, a message for Putin

The images of the massacre in Bucha shocked the whole world, and the suffering left behind by the Russians is boundless. In a report by ABC News, a mother whose son was mercilessly killed sends a message to Vladimir Putin with tears in her eyes. “Russia says nothing has happened here. What would you say to Vladimir Putin?” the reporter asked.

“Look at me, you bastard! Look at me. Look what you did to us. What’s our fault? What did I do wrong? Why do I cry in a stranger’s house and I don’t have a home anymore? You bastard! We are not your enemies, we are just people! We are workers! Leave us alone! Go away! We will not come with you! Do you have children. What if the same thing happened to them? Like our people come and tell you it’s all a lie. Do you believe them? ” replied the mother.

In Bucha, a suburb of Kiev where the Russian military is accused of committing atrocities, Ukrainian officials say they have found 403 bodies. More than 1,200 have been discovered in the Kyiv region. In the basement of a house in the city, the bodies of five men were found who were allegedly tortured and executed by Russian forces. Now, for the first time, the mother of one of the victims has decided to speak. Serhiy, the son of Galyna Matyoshko, is among the men killed.

Reported losses on both sides

Russia says it has caused massive damage to the Ukrainian military. In its latest report posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning, the Moscow regime says that, in total, since the start of the “special military operation” in the neighboring country, its forces have managed to destroy:

490 unmanned aerial vehicles

140 military aircraft

253 anti-aircraft missile systems

2,367 tanks and other armored combat vehicles

256 MLRS multiple missile launch systems

1,021 field artillery and mortar systems

2,225 special military vehicle units.

On the other side, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army says that over 20,900 Russian soldiers have been killed, injured or captured so far.

The balance sheet published by the Ukrainian Army on Facebook predicts that the Russians have lost so far:

20,600 soldiers

815 tanks

2,087 armored fighting vehicles

391 artillery systems

136 MLRS artillery missile multiple launch systems

171 aircraft

150 helicopters

8 vessels / boats / ships

1,504 vehicles

165 drones

tactical ballistic missile systems.

Reuters notes that the figures presented by Ukraine cannot be independently verified under the given conditions.

Charles Michel in Kyiv

European Council President Charles Michel is in Kyiv. He posted on Twitter a photo of what appears to be the time of arrival at the Kyiv train station, accompanied by the message “Today in Kyiv, in the heart of a free and democratic Europe”.

The President of the European Council was greeted by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olaga Stefanişina, according to dpa.

„History will not forget the war crimes” in Ukraine”, Charles Michel said in Kyiv.



The gesture follows a visit to Kyiv on April 8 by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was accompanied by EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. During that visit, European officials promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy EU support for Ukraine over Russian aggression. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also visited Kiev on April 1.

Zelenskyy: The war would have ended by now if Ukraine had had access to weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that if Ukraine had had access to better weapons, “comparable to those used by Russia, this war would have been over by now.” He said that if the countries of the democratic world have the weapons and ammunition that Ukraine needs, “it is their moral duty to help protect the freedom and save the lives of thousands of Ukrainians.”

The Ukrainian leader added, according to the BBC, that the intensity of the Russian bombing had increased in Kharkov, in the Donbas and in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including in terms of civilian targets. “The fate of tens of thousands of Russian residents relocated to Russian-controlled areas is unknown,” Zelenskyy said.

Further aid

US President Joe Biden is set to announce in the coming days a new package of military aid for Ukraine almost as large as the previous one – of 800 million dollars, writes Reuters. An American official said on condition of anonymity that the aid package would be similar to the previous one, but that details were still being worked on. Last week, the US administration announced that it would send $ 800 million in military aid – including artillery, ammunition and coastguard systems. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States has provided more than $ 3 billion in military aid to the invaded country.

The latest security assistance package for Ukraine, worth $800 million, was announced April 13. It includes 18 155 mm Howitzers, along with 40,000 artillery rounds. Also included are the AN/TPQ-36 counter artillery and AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel air surveillance radar systems.

To move Ukrainian troops around the battlefield, the package includes 100 armored Humvee vehicles, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers and 11 Mi-17 helicopters. The helicopters will augment the five Mi-17 helicopters sent to Ukraine earlier this year.

Within 48 hours of the approval of that security assistance package, Kirby said, the first shipment was on its way to Ukraine.

Great Britain and Canada will also send several pieces of artillery to Ukraine to deal with the Russian offensive in Donbas, according to promises made by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters reports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also confirmed that his country will support Ukraine with military aid focused on this type of weapon. “If this conflict is to depend on artillery, they (the Ukrainians) will need to be supported to have more artillery, and that is exactly what we are going to offer them, in addition to other aid,” said Boris Johnson. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau also said his country would deliver “heavy artillery” to Ukraine without giving further details.

Coordinated Western boycott of Russia at meeting of G20 finance ministers in Washington

At the same time, the Western states prepare to hold a coordinated boycott of Russia on Wednesday in a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Washington. Western ministers are due to leave the hall when Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov appears, Reuters reports.

Despite the US and EU calling for Russia to be excluded from the G20 meetings, other member countries of the Group, in particular China and Indonesia (which are chairing this year’s G20 meetings), oppose the decision.

The G20, also known as the “Group”, brings together the top 19 industrialized and emerging states, plus the European Union. The G20 accounts for about two-thirds of the world’s population and more than 80% of global economic output.