War in Ukraine, day 65: Several injured after Russian missile attack on Kyiv, one journalist dead. Russia rejects humanitarian corridors in Azovstal

The rockets fired at Kyiv yesterday by the Russian soldiers also targeted residential areas, although they said the target was a weapons factory. No less than five rockets hit the Ukrainian capital while the UN Secretary-General and the Bulgarian Prime Minister were in the city. Both foreign officials met with Volodymyr Zelensky just three kilometers from where Kalibr’s projectiles fell.

The images captured during the attack show blocks hit by missiles and the disaster left behind by projectiles. Ten people were injured and five others were recovered from the ruins of the collapsed buildings. The search continues in the hope that survivors will be found. The missiles have also partially ruined two floors of a 25-storey building.

Video of the consequences of today's missile strike in the Shevchenko district of #Kyiv. According to preliminary information, ten people were injured and five rescued. Search and rescue work continues. pic.twitter.com/vmCAZzd9M3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 28, 2022

One of the rockets that hit Kiev on Thursday fell near the hotel where the visiting UN Secretary-General is staying, according to his spokesman, BBC reports. The rocket struck just an hour after Antonio Guterres held a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Guterres and his team are safe, his spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner. He added that at the time of the attack, the UN delegation was meeting with the Ukrainian prime minister in his office and that UN officials were not in the hotel.

“I am in Kyiv today. Two rockets exploded in Kyiv, I was shocked to learn that two rockets had exploded in my hometown,” Guterres told BBC News. “So this is a dramatic war and we must end this war and we must have a solution to this war,” said Antonio Guterres.

Journalist Vera Girich died in a Russian rocket attack on the capital Kyiv

Journalist Vera Girich was killed in a Russian rocket attack on the capital Kyiv on Thursday night, Radio Svoboda was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Radio Libertatea journalist and producer Vera Girich has died as a result of the attack with Russian missiles that hit the house where she lived in Kyiv, the radio station announces, specifying that it is about Thursday’s attack. Her dead body was found in the rubble on Friday morning.

Vera Girich started working for the Kyiv office of the radio station on February 1, 2018. She previously worked for top Ukrainian television stations. Earlier, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko had stated that at least one person was in the rocket attack on Thursday night. He also said the body was found under the rubble in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Azovstal plant bunkers: dramatic footage

At least one Ukrainian soldier has been killed in an airstrike on Thursday by Russian forces on the Azovstal plant, according to The Kyiv Independent. Nearly 100 Ukrainian soldiers hiding in the steelworks, the last stronghold in Mariupol, were also injured.

Moreover, Russia on Thursday rejected calls for talks on creating a humanitarian corridor for all those trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, dpa reports. “President (Vladimir Putin) has made it very clear: civilians can go and do it in any direction, the military must go out and lay down their weapons,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS. Their medical care is guaranteed, but nothing more, he said.

Dramatic images filmed in the bunkers below the Azovstal plant in Mariupol show the conditions in which the last Ukrainian fighters in the port city and the civilians who took refuge here live: darkness, crowds, water on the way.

One of the deputy commanders of the Azov Battalion in Mariupol, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar, said in a telephone interview with Reuters journalists on Thursday that he could not give an exact number of civilians who had taken refuge in the factory but that it was in the hundreds and that they are in bunkers different from those of the soldiers. He also said that more than 500 wounded were in the Azovstal plant, the last stronghold controlled by Ukrainian defenders after the port city on the Sea of ​​Azov was completely surrounded by Russian armed forces on March 5, 10. day of the war in Ukraine.

Inside the Azovstal steel plant in #Mariupol, where more than 1,000 civilians (children, women, elderly) were hiding in the basement for almost two months. Children are playing and keeping each other company but they are saying they want to go home, go outside in the sun ? pic.twitter.com/W108b6nNZY — Asami Terajima (@AsamiTerajima) April 23, 2022

The battle of Donbas: Russia’s aim is to gain control over Donetsk and Lugansk regions

The governor of Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said that Russian troops bombed the civilian areas of the region 10 times during the day. Buildings have been destroyed, yet there is no information about potential victims, Nexta reports.

The head of the #Luhansk regional administration, Serhiy Haidai, reports that #Russian troops shelled the region's population centers 10 times during the day. Houses and outbuildings were damaged. There are no reports of casualties among the population. pic.twitter.com/qLXRM0naUQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 29, 2022

The Battle of Donbas remains Russia’s main strategic goal in achieving its stated goal of gaining control of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a latest report on the situation in Ukraine. “In these regions, fighting was particularly fierce around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with an attempt to advance south from Izium to Slovyansk. Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russia’s territorial gains have been limited and costly for Russian forces,” the report said.

Russian forces also attacked the Dnipro region with Grad missile launchers, writes The Kyiv Independent. On Friday morning, Russian troops attacked the villages of Velyka Kostromka and Marianske using Grad rocket launchers, Dnipro region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said. According to him, several buildings were damaged. There is no information on possible casualties.

Russia faces logistics issues in eastern Ukraine

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that in the last 24 hours the Ukrainian army has hit 15 air targets: a plane, five cruise missiles, nine unmanned aerial vehicles. Nine enemy attacks were reportedly repulsed on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions on the last day. Russian troops continue to blockade the Azovstal plant and attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkov region, according to the Ukrainian Army.

The Russian military is facing the same logistical problems in eastern Ukraine that it had when it tried to conquer Kyiv, a US official was quoted as saying by the Kyiv Independent. “Given only the logistics, the Russian army can advance only a few kilometers a day,” he said. Since the beginning of the invasion, more than 1,900 missiles have been launched, the official said, with most of the attacks occurring in the Mariupol and Donetsk area.

New U.S. $ 33 billion aid

The White House leader has asked Congress to approve $ 33 billion in aid for Kyiv, saying it is critical. His Ukrainian counterpart thanked him for the additional support, saying it was “an important step”.

“I just signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Putin’s aggression and — at a very pivotal moment.

We need this bill to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom. And our NATO Allies, our EU partners — they’re going to pay their fair share of the costs as well, but we have to do this. We have to do our part as well, leading the Alliance.

The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen.

We either back the Ukrainian people as they defend their country or we stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities and aggression in Ukraine.

Every day — every day, the Ukrainians pay for the — a price with — and the price they pay is with their lives for this fight.

So, we need to contribute arms, funding, ammunition, and the economic support to make their courage and sacrifice have purpose so they can continue this fight and do what they’re doing.

It’s critical this funding gets approved and approved as quickly as possible.

You know, long before Russia lost i- — launched its brutal invasion, I — I made clear how the United States would respond. I predicted they would invade, and they surely did.

We said we’d not send U.S. troops to fight Russian troops in Ukraine, but we would provide robust military assistance and try to unify the Western world against Russia’s aggression.

I said I would impose powerful sanctions on Russia and that we’d destroy and develop — we’d destroy this myth that somehow they could continue to move without the rest of the world acting; that we’d deploy additional forces to defend NATO territory, particularly in the east, along the Russian and Belarus borders.

That’s exactly — that’s exactly what we said we would do, and we did.

But despite the disturbing rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin, the facts are plain for everybody to see. We’re not attacking Russia; we’re helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

And just as Putin chose to launch this brutal invasion, he could make the choice to end this brutal invasion.

Russia is the aggressor. No if, ands, or buts about it. Russia is the aggressor. And the world must and will hold Russia accountable“, Biden said in his statement.

Ukrainian justice has identified “over 8,000” alleged war crimes

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine announces that since the invasion of Russia on February 24, 219 children have been killed and 398 injured. The figures are considered much higher, with no data from active areas of the war.

Ukrainian investigators have identified “more than 8,000 cases” of alleged war crimes since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian Attorney General Irina Venediktovaneana said on Thursday “identified more than 8,000” war crimes.

“It’s actually 8,600 war crimes cases alone and more than 4,000 war crimes cases,” Venediktova said. The alleged crimes include “killing civilians, bombing civilian infrastructure, torture” and “sex crimes” reported in the “occupied territories of Ukraine,” according to the magistrate. Prosecutors are also investigating “use of prohibited weapons,” she added.

Ten Russian soldiers already identified as suspect in Bucha massacre

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that ten Russian soldiers have already been identified as suspects in the Bucha killings. He said the suspects’ last names were known and “it was established what they did,” CNN reports.

Zelensky said that the investigation into the crimes committed by the Russian military is ongoing, but that the top ten Russian soldiers in the 64th Russian Land Forces motorized brigade have been charged.

“We know all the details about them and their actions. And we’ll find them all. Just like we will find all the other Russian hooligans who killed and tortured Ukrainians. Which tormented our people. They destroyed homes and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video on Thursday night on social media.

The ten Russian soldiers were indicted on Thursday for alleged war crimes committed in Bucha. They will be wanted, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine announced on the Telegram account.