War in Ukraine, day 72: New attempt for humanitarian convoy for the Azovstal plant

In the 72nd day of the war in Ukraine, a new attempt is being made to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, where the situation is desperate. A humanitarian convoy of UN and Red Cross buses was heading for the besieged plant this his morning. It is believed that in addition to the fighters, there are about 200 civilians in Azovstal, including at least 20 children. Two days ago, 156 women and children, who had been living underground for more than two months, were rescued.

Russia had announced three ceasefires in three days to allow evacuations. Yesterday, on the first day, he did not keep the promised armistice, said the deputy commander of the Azov regiment, which is defending the huge steel complex. A drone shot apparently made yesterday shows that heavy bombardment has continued.

The British Defense Ministry’s intelligence services said that the ongoing assault on Azovstal indicates Vladimir Putin’s desire to mark a symbolic success in Ukraine on May 9, Victory Day.

“Russian forces in Mariupol have continued the assault on the Azovstal plant for the second day in a row, despite statements by Russia claiming that it is only trying to blockade the area. Efforts to gain control of Azovstal and end the capture of Mariupol are likely linked to the approach of May 9, Victory Day, and Putin’s desire for symbolic success in Ukraine. This effort has a cost in people, equipment and ammunition for Russia. As Ukrainians continue to resist Azovstal, Russia’s losses will continue to rise and thwart operational plans in southern Donbas,” the British Defense Ministry’s intelligence services said on Friday morning.

223 children die in war in Ukraine (General Prosecutor’s Office)

223 children have died so far in the war in Ukraine and at least 408 have been injured, the General Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv said in a statement on Friday. The figures are valid for May 5 and are not final, said the representatives of the prosecutor’s office.

Most children were recorded in the Donetsk region -139, Kyiv region – 116, Kharkov region – 95, Chernihiv region – 68, Kherson region – 46, Mikolaiv region – 44, Lugansk region – 37, Zaporozhye region – 27 , Sumi region – 17, Kyiv city – 16, Zhitomir region – 15.

The Russian bombing also affected 1,607 educational institutions, of which 121 were completely destroyed.

Germany to send 7 pieces of artillery to Ukraine

Germany will deliver seven self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine after the Netherlands promised Kiev five more such long-range artillery pieces, said German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. The self-propelled howitzers promised to Ukraine are Howitzer cannons of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 model and are considered to be the most powerful and efficient artillery systems currently equipped by the German army.

Ukrainians expect a landing of Russian troops in the Odessa area

The Ukrainian military believes that it is still possible to land Russian troops on the northwest coast of the Black Sea in the port city of Odessa. According to a statement from the “Southern” Operational Command, Russian reconnaissance and attack drones are flying over the region more and more frequently. In addition, the Russian navy continues to have a strong presence off the coast under Ukrainian control.

Zelensky: Russians have devastated 400 hospitals and medical centers

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has devastated hundreds of hospitals and other medical institutions and left doctors without drugs to fight cancer or without the possibility of surgery, President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Zelensky said that many areas in eastern and southern Ukraine, the main battlefields, did not even have basic antibiotics. “If we consider only the medical infrastructure, starting today, Russian troops have destroyed or damaged almost 400 health facilities: hospitals, maternity hospitals, outpatient clinics,” the Ukrainian president said in a video for a charity medical group.

In areas occupied by Russian forces, the situation is catastrophic, he said. “This equates to a total lack of medication for cancer patients. It means extreme hardship or a complete lack of insulin for diabetes. It is impossible to perform surgery. It simply means a lack of antibiotics,” he added.

Ukraine has imposed restrictions on grain exports to Romania and the Republic of Moldova

Ukraine has imposed temporary restrictions on rail grain exports to Romania and the Republic of Moldova due to the large number of wagons at border crossing points, the consulting firm APK-Infrom announced on Friday, Reuters reports.

After its Black Sea ports were blocked by Russia, Ukraine was forced to use the railway as the main route for grain exports, leading to overcrowding of railway wagons at border crossings.

Earlier, Kyiv authorities suspended grain exports by rail to Poland. According to APK-Infrom, restrictions on exports of cereals by rail to Romania began on May 4, and from May 5, restrictions were introduced on the Republic of Moldova as well as on Ukrainian ports on the Danube.