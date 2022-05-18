War in Ukraine, day 84: First war crimes trial. The fate of Ukrainian soldiers at Azosvtal remains uncertain

The fate of hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who resisted for weeks at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol remains uncertain after they surrendered and were transferred to Russian-controlled territories. The Ukrainian defense minister said that they would be exchanged for prisoners, but some Russian officials said that the soldiers could be tried and executed.

Kyiv does not talk about the exact number of them, saying that it is about sensitive information. Ukrainian officials say they are doing “everything possible and impossible” to save everyone. The army says it has ordered a complete evacuation, ending the siege of Mariupol, the bloodiest battle in Europe in decades.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the evacuation mission continues and is supervised by the Ukrainian military and intelligence services. “The most influential international mediators are involved,” he said.

Pictures of the Ukrainian fighter with a broken arm, signaling victory in the catacombs of Azovstal after surrendering

One of the wounded fighters from Azovstal, whose dramatic portraits after a few weeks of resistance in the underground of the steel plant made the rounds of the world, is among those who surrendered to the Russians. He was photographed with soldiers leaving the Mariupol plant.

Meanwhile, the Russian troops fired more rockets at targets in several Ukrainian regions, including near the Polish border.

British Ministry of Defense: Russia is facing significant resource problems

Russia is facing “significant resource” problems, affecting its military operations, according to the latest assessment by the British Ministry of Defense. The report highlights the strategic importance of the resistance of the Azovstal fighters, who managed to postpone the Russian takeover of Mariupol.

Despite the fact that Russian troops surrounded the strategic port of Mariupol for 10 weeks, the resistance of the Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal managed to postpone the outcome: gaining full control over an extremely important city that opens a corridor between Crimea (forcibly annexed in 2014) and the separatist regions of Donbas, London reports.

The British say that the resistance of the now surrendering Ukrainian fighters has long delayed the achievement of the goal for the Russian army, caused huge losses and created frustration among the Russian military.

In an attempt to defeat the resistance of the Ukrainians, Russia has constantly relied on auxiliary forces, including Chechen troops led by Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as volunteer troops and troops of the National Guard. Under these conditions, the coordination of military operations was more difficult and affected the Russian campaign.

The first trial for war crimes after the Russian invasion to kick off in Kyiv

Ukrainian court on Wednesday begins its first war crimes trial since Moscow troops stormed its territory, that of a Russian soldier accused of shooting an unarmed civilian, AFP reports.

The trial, which should be followed quickly by several others, will be a test for the Ukrainian judiciary, at a time when international institutions are also conducting their own investigations into abuses by Russian troops in the country. Vadim Shishimarin, 21, will appear before the Solomiansky district court in Kyiv from 2pm (11am GMT), where he will have to explain the death of a 62-year-old man on February 28 in the northeast Ukraine.

Accused of war crimes and premeditated murder, the soldier, originally from Irkutsk, Siberia, risks life in prison. “He understands the charges against him,” his lawyer Viktor Ovsiannikov told AFP, without revealing his defense strategy.

According to Ukrainian authorities, he is cooperating with investigators and admits the facts. These took place only four days after the beginning of the Russian invasion. On February 28, according to the prosecutor’s office, Shishimarin killed an unarmed man who was riding a bicycle on the side of a road in the town of Ciupohovka.

Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine: Young, poor and ethnic minorities

The number of dead Russian soldiers in Ukraine is kept secret and much reduced by Moscow. Of the thousands of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine, many are very young, from the poorest regions of the Russian Federation and often from ethnic minorities. The Kremlin has not issued a statement on the subject since March 25, a month and a day after the start of the war. About 1,351 soldiers have been killed so far, the Kremlin has said.

After seven weeks of destructive fighting, Kiev estimates the number of Russian soldiers killed at 27,000. A large number, according to many Western military and analysts, for which Moscow’s ratings are much lower. “Russia has probably suffered losses of a third of the ground force it deployed in February,” 50,000 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed, the British Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Most of those killed came from southern Russia, mostly from the Muslim-majority North Caucasus, as well as Central Siberia. The highest number of deaths, 135, was confirmed among soldiers in the Muslim region of Dagestan in the North Caucasus, followed by the Buryats (98), a Mongolian minority in Buryatia, a region of Siberia.

“The largest number of soldiers and officers of the Russian ground forces come from Russian towns and villages. This is related to the socio-economic and (…) educational stratification “, explains Pavel Luzin, commentator of the online information site Riddle Russia. Because the “requirements for military service” in these military forces are “relatively small,” the best soldiers and future officers prefer other branches, such as “air and space forces, strategic ballistic forces and the navy,” Luzin said.