War in Ukraine: First visit by US high ranking officials in Kyiv. Russia accused of organizing concentration camps. 5 Ukrainian railway stations attacked within an hour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv, where they spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the 61st day of the war in Ukraine.

Discussions focused on US military support, what types of weapons could be sent to Kiev and how quickly. Washington has promised to increase funding for Ukraine and NATO countries that have provided assistance to Ukraine.

Poland has sent tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday, without giving further details, according to Reuters. Ukraine has repeatedly called on the West to provide more weapons, especially heavy equipment. “Yes,” Morawiecki said when asked if Poland had sent or would send tanks to Ukraine. He declined to disclose any other details, including the number of combat vehicles sent.

Meanwhile, undreds of thousands of Ukrainians spent Easter in cities on the front line. Very few of them went to church for fear of missiles or Russian projectiles falling on them.

In cities like Kramatorsk and Kharkov, which have been constantly bombarded lately, Easter has brought a few unexpected hours of silence. In Mariupol, however, the bombs fell on a holiday.

A new strong fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Bryansk, 100 km from the northern border of Ukraine.

5 people killed and 18 wounded after Russian bombing of train stations

At least five people were killed and 18 others were injured Monday in Russian blows on railway installations in the Vinita region in the west-central part of Ukraine, the local prosecutor’s office announced, informs AFP and Reuters.

“As a result of enemy bombing, five people have been killed and 18 others injured,” the local prosecutor’s office said in a statement, adding that rocket fire in the morning targeted “transport infrastructure” near small towns of Khmerinka and Kozeatin.

New mass grave has been discovered near Mariupol

Trenches exceed 200 meters in length. Another mass grave was discovered 5 kilometers from Mariupol in the Donetsk region, in the village of Starii Krîm.

The first trenches were dug, according to satellite images, on March 24, the village coming under Russian occupation after March 10, according to Nexta.

A new mass grave was found 5 kilometers from #Mariupol The first excavated trenches can be seen in satellite images from March 24. After March 10, village of Stary Krym was under occupation. Satellite image from April 24 recorded new trenches – their length exceeded 200 meters. pic.twitter.com/xZSclivv56 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 25, 2022

The Ukrainian army announced on Monday evening that Russian troops are focusing their efforts on the Kherson-Nikolaev and Kherson-Krivoy Rog directions. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, Russian troops are continuing the offensive in the eastern operational area to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. “Russian troops are launching missile attacks on military and civilian infrastructure items, including strategic bombers, ships and submarines. Attempts are being made to destroy the way military and technical assistance is provided by partner states, says the quoted source.

Russians accused of torturing civilians in concentration camps

Russian forces have set up concentration camps in the Kharkiv region, where civilians are being tortured, People’s Advocate Liudmila Denisova was quoted as saying by the Kyiv Independent.According to the People’s Advocate, the Russian troops improvised a concentration camp in the building of a factory in Vovceansk. Similar actions would take place in the Russian-occupied region of Izyum.

The women and children sheltered in Azovstal have not seen the sun for two months

“Help us, we want to live!”, Desperately ask the mothers who hide with their children in the bunkers of the Mariupol plant. None of the thousands of people sheltered there have been on the surface for weeks, and food and water supplies are only enough for a few days.

Russia expels 40 German diplomats

Russia announced on Monday that it is expelling 40 German diplomats, in retaliation for a similar measure taken by Germany recently following the Russian offensive in Ukraine, informs AFP and dpa. Summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, the German ambassador to Moscow was handed a note stating that “40 collaborators of the German diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared” persona non grata”, Russian diplomacy said in a statement.