War in Ukraine. “Heavy and bloody” fights in Azovstal

Heavy and bloody fighting is taking place at the Azovstal steel plant, a Ukrainian commander said, although Russia said it would open evacuation corridors from the plant on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 344 people had been evacuated on Wednesday from Mariupol and neighboring areas to Zaporizhia. He called for a ceasefire to evacuate those stranded in Mariupol, especially women and children still in the compound.

Petro Andrushchenko, Mariupol’s mayor’s adviser accused that Russian occupiers want to hold a “parade of Ukrainian prisoners” on May 9 in Mariupol.

The Ukrainian official claims that the Russians intend to dress 2,000 civilians – who are currently being held in filter camps in the area – in uniforms of the Ukrainian army, and that images with them will be broadcast on Russian television.

Battle of Azovstal: Latest Ukrainian defenders at Mariupol plant offer “superhuman resistance” to Russians

Ukrainian defenders barricaded at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol continue to put up “superhuman resistance” against Russian troops who stormed the former steel plant.

The commander of the Azov regiment, Lieutenant-Colonel Denis Prokopenko, said that “heavy and bloody fighting” is currently taking place inside the complex, while the Ukrainian military is trying to “fix” the Russian attackers in order to stop their advance, informs CNN.

Plant defenders are currently sharing water and food rations with civilians who could not be evacuated.

On Tuesday, 156 civilians were evacuated. “In the worst case, if we run out of food, we will catch birds and eat them,” Azov Deputy Commander Sviatoslav Palamar told CNN.

The Azovstal plant, located in the south of the port city of Mariupol, is the last point of resistance of the Ukrainian defenders of the locality besieged for more than two months by the forces of the Russian Federation.

The traitor from Azovstal

The Russians allegedly found a traitor among the Ukrainians – a former electrician of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol – to show them the entrances to the vast network of tunnels under the complex, which measures 24 kilometers.

The information was made public by an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, who also said that the Russians are so eager to capture Azovstal that they brought one of Vladimir Putin’s favorite propagandists from Moscow to film “victory ”.

At least 6 civilians killed in heavy bombing in Lugansk and Zaporozhye

Russian forces bombed a residential building in Polohy, a town in the Zaporozhye region, killing a woman, the Regional Military Administration reported, according to Ukrainian media.

Also, according to regional governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian forces bombed residential areas in the Lugansk region 24 times on May 4, killing five locals.

Ukraine is regaining control of areas near Kherson, the army says

Ukraine has regained control of several towns around Nikolaev and Kherson in the south of the country, military officials were quoted as saying by The Guardian. Due to the actions of the Ukrainian defenders, the Russian forces “lost control over several settlements on the border of the Nikolaev and Kherson regions“, according to the latest information report of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Nearly 200,000 children were taken to Russia from Ukraine

The Russian news agency RIA writes that almost 200,000 children from the self-proclaimed separatist regions of Ukraine – Donetsk and Lugansk – have arrived in Russia so far since the beginning of the invasion. The RIA quotes a Russian emergency services official as saying: “A total of 199,700 children have crossed the Russian state border since the beginning of the conflict, including 2,100 on the last day.” Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of carrying out forced deportations from the east of the country into its territory.

Russia claims to have killed 600 Ukrainian fighters overnight in artillery fire

Russia said this morning that its artillery had struck several Ukrainian positions and fortresses overnight, killing 600 fighters. Reuters reports that Defense Ministry says its missiles destroyed aircraft at Kanatovo airfield in central Kirovohra region

Russia accuses Ukraine of bombing localities on its territory

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of bombing two towns in the Belgorod border region without causing any casualties, according to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.”Ukraine continues to bomb Juravlevka and Nehoteievka.

According to the bulletin of the Voluntary People’s Guard service group, a house and a garage were destroyed in Nehoteievka. “There were no civilian casualties “, wrote Viaceslav Gladkov on his Telegram account, according to EFE.

According to the official Russian news agency TASS, in these localities on the border with Ukraine, a state of emergency was imposed on March 23 after the explosion of an artillery projectile, possibly launched from Ukraine. Three people were killed and more than 20 houses and cars were destroyed in the alleged attack.

Ex-ambassador: Russia has lost more troops in Ukraine than in Afghanistan

The number of Russian soldiers killed so far in Ukraine is higher than in Afghanistan, when Russia lost 15,000 troops, a former British ambassador to Russia told Sky News. “[Vladimir Putin] thought he would win much faster, but in fact he lost [the war]. He cannot win the war in the sense of achieving a clear, established result. No one in Ukraine will forget what he did and what his forces did and how they did it. That in itself is a defeat,” said Andrew Wood, a former British ambassador to Russia.

The Council of Europe accuses Russia of recreating the horrors of World War II

Russia has recreated the horrors of World War II by attacking Ukraine, said Council of Europe (CoE) Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic. The body was created 73 years ago, after World War II, with the promise that such a conflict would never happen again.

“For Ukraine, this promise has not been fulfilled. It is not the failure of multilateralism in itself, but the result of the violent orientation of a country,” she stated .

“We dare to believe that such images are a thing of the past in Europe. We were wrong. History has returned to our continent in the most cruel way possible”, added the representative of the Council of Europe.

UK to provide £ 45 million to help vulnerable people

The United Kingdom has announced additional funding to help vulnerable groups in Ukraine and its borders, writes BBC. A £ 45m ($ 57m) financial package will go to UN agencies and charities working to support those most vulnerable to abuse and harm, Foreign Minister Liz Truss said.

“British aid supports the most vulnerable in Ukraine, especially women and children, who are at increased risk of sexual violence and exploitation,” she said.

Russia has been simulating nuclear missile launches

Moscow reported on Wednesday that its army had simulated nuclear-fired missile fire in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, as Russian forces continued their offensive in Ukraine. Russia has simulated “electronic launches” of nuclear-powered Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems during the military maneuvers of this Russian Baltic slave from the Baltic Sea between Poland and Lithuania, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces fired single and multiple blows at targets that simulated rocket launchers, airfields, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts of a fictitious enemy, the statement said.

After firing “electronic” shots, the military carried out a maneuver to change position to avoid “a possible retaliatory blow”, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The combat units also carried out “operations under radiation and chemical contamination”. More than 100 soldiers took part in the exercises.