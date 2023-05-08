Wave of missile attacks in Ukraine ahead of Victory Day. Russia hits Kyiv and Odessa

On the 439th day of the war in Ukraine, Russia launched overnight a large-scale missile attack against several targets in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Kyiv and air defenses shot down 30 drones. Five people were injured in the attacks and several buildings were destroyed.

A Russian missile also hit a food warehouse in Odessa, causing a fire that spread over an area of ​​6,000 square meters.

Meanwhile, in Bahmut, the head of Wagner’s mercenary troops, Evgeni Prigojin, appears to have abandoned plans to withdraw on May 10, as he had announced. After getting the army’s promise of more ammunition, attacks on Ukrainian positions intensified.

Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Kiev and other parts of Ukraine overnight Sunday into Monday as authorities in Moscow prepare for Tuesday’s Victory Day ceremonies. At least five people were injured in the attacks in Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Kliciko announced. Three of them were injured following explosions in a residential area, and two others following the crash of drones, The Guardian reported.

#Drone shot down in #Kyiv amid early morning attack by Russians ?? pic.twitter.com/cSXFdMlkgF — Oleks Taran (@ollleks) May 8, 2023

The remains of such devices fell on a runway of an airport in the city, and other fragments hit a two-story building and the roof of an apartment block. The military administration of the city of Kiev reported that at least 30 drones were shot down over the capital. Seven other cars were damaged.

Moreover, the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian military reported that a food warehouse in Odesa was destroyed after the Russians launched Kh-22 missiles from the plane. The impact resulted in a fire that spread over an area of ​​6,000 square meters.

No casualties were reported. Firefighters are on the scene and trying to put out the flames. Air raid alerts sounded for hours over about two-thirds of Ukraine. Local media reported explosions in the southern Kherson region and the southeastern Zaporozhye region.

At the same time, there are more and more signs that the Wagner mercenaries have abandoned their plans to withdraw from Bahmut on May 10, as leader Evgheni Prigojin had announced. After he announced yesterday that the Russian army had promised him more ammunition, the shelling of Ukrainian forces intensified, according to General Oleksandr Sîrskîi, commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. He believes that the Russians plan to capture Bahmut by Victory Day on May 9, but assured that Ukrainian troops will do everything they can to prevent this.