Weather takes a sudden turn: rains, cold and strong wind countrywide

The National Meteorology Administration has issued a bad weather alert on Tuesday, valid all through the country. The alert will come in force today at 16:00hrs and is valid till Friday, 10:00hrs. There will rainfalls, strong wind and cold in store.

Moderate rainfalls, with 15..25l/sqm will seize the country as of Tuesday till Friday, and with 30-40l/sqm especially in the north-west and centre.

As of Tuesday afternoon till Wednesday evening there will be rain showers and thunderstorms.



Rains will be accompanied by sleet and snowfalls in Transylvania and Maramures, particularly on the night of Wednesday to Thursday and the one of Thursday to Friday.



Snowfalls will prevail in the mountain areas, with a new pack of snow to lay down and with wind gusts of more than 70-80kmph on peaks of Eastern and Curvature Carpathians.

There will be colder for this time of the year.

Cold weather in Bucharest, too



A special weather forecast has been also issued for Bucharest. During April 13, 16:00hrs and April 14, 10:00hrs, the sky will get cloudy and rain showers with thunderstorms might appear. The minimum temperature will range around 7C…8C.

The weather will be particularly cold during April 14, 10:00hrs to April 16, 10:00hrs, with maximum temperatures of 10C…13C. The sky will be cloudy and there will be conditions of brief rains. The wind will blow with 40…45kmph. Minimum temperatures will be down to 3C…4C.