Weather Takes a Turn: Snow Forecasted in Certain Areas

Temperatures will drop sharply across the country this weekend. There will also be rain, and it will snow in the hill and mountain areas. In Bucharest, the maximum temperatures will not exceed 9 degrees Celsius.

In the week of 11.11.2024 – 18.11.2024, the thermal values ​​will be slightly lower than those specific for this week, throughout Romania. The rainfall regime will be locally surplus in the southern and southeastern regions, b

The week of 18.11.2024 – 25.11.2024 brings average temperatures slightly higher than those specific for this period in the southern and southeastern regions, and in the rest they will be generally close to normal. The amounts of precipitation will be excessive in the western, northwestern and central regions, and in the rest they will be generally close to the normal ones for this period.

The average air temperature will have values ​​generally close to normal for this range, in all regions, during the week of 25.11.2024 – 02.12.2024. The rainfall regime will be around the normal for this period, in most of the country.

In the week of 02.12.2024 – 09.12.2024, the average thermal values ​​will be slightly above those specific for this week, in most of the country. The amounts of precipitation will generally be close to the normal ones for this interval, at the level of the entire country.

“Today we will continue to enjoy beautiful, sunny, rain-free weather. Maximum temperatures will be higher than what should normally be recorded at this time of the year. Specifically, today there will be maximums of 9 degrees in the north of Moldova, up to 18-19 degrees in the southern regions. In the Capital, it will be around 16 degrees this afternoon.

At the weekend, the weather takes on more autumnal aspects, the season we are in. Specifically, the temperature values ​​will decrease throughout the country, they will decrease locally significantly in the eastern and southeastern regions, and in the second part of the night from Saturday to Sunday precipitation appears. There will be rain, but passing, on limited areas. With a fairly high probability, precipitation in the form of sleet and even snow will appear in the sub-Carpathian area of ​​Oltenia, Muntenia and Moldova, while in the mountain areas, there will be mixed precipitation, then on Sunday, predominantly under form of snow, but weak in quantity”, said ANM meteorologist Oana Catrina.

