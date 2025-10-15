What were the main causes of road accidents in 2025?

Every day this year, on average, 3 people lose their lives and over 95 others are injured in road accidents, according to the latest data provided by the Road Directorate of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

Nationally, over 426,000 road accidents were recorded in 2024, which means that, on average, one accident occurs every minute. Most accidents occur during lunchtime and in the evening, especially on Fridays and Sundays, and their main causes are: failure to respect the legal speed limit – the cause in over 15% of serious accidents; pedestrian indiscipline – almost 15% of cases; failure to give priority to vehicles – over 10%; cyclist indiscipline and failure to give priority to pedestrians – other frequent causes. These five behaviors are responsible for more than half of the loss of human lives in traffic.

Also, although a significant part of road accidents occur within localities, accidents outside them are much more often fatal, according to the Romanian Police.

In addition to the huge human and social costs, road accidents also generate significant material losses. The compensation paid last year by insurance companies, based on RCA policies, increased by 38%, to over 4.7 billion lei. To these compensations are added the amounts paid by the FGA – the Guarantee Fund of the Insurers (increasing by about 48%), as well as the reserves established by insurers according to the legislation. Thus, in the end, the total value for RCA insurance reaches the level of about 7.9 billion lei. In other words, almost 8 lei out of every 10 lei collected from RCA premiums are directed towards covering damages and establishing reserves.

Every day of last year, insurers paid over 12 million lei just for bodily injuries, material damages and other expenses associated with road accidents.

“Respecting traffic rules, caution and attention can make the difference between life and death. Through our activity, we aim to bring traffic education and responsibility in traffic to the forefront – for the safety of every traffic participant, be it a driver, pedestrian or cyclist”, declared the representatives of the Road Safety Coalition.

The Road Safety Coalition, a national initiative that brings together over 39 public and private organizations, which collaborate to develop public policies and projects dedicated to reducing the number of accidents and increasing the level of safety on Romanian roads.