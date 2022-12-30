What will the weather be like on New Year’s Eve and in the first days of 2023?

The weather will be warm throughout the country on New Year’s Eve and in the first days of 2023, while the chances of snow are very low, including in the mountains, according to meteorologists.

On New Year’s Eve, the weather will be warmer than usual for this period, with lows generally between -1 and 8 degrees Celsius.

In the first days of the new year, the same weather characteristics will be maintained throughout the country, and the maximum temperatures will rise in some areas to 18 degrees Celsius.

On January 1, the weather will continue to be warmer than usual, with highs between 8 and 18 degrees and lows between -3 and 7 degrees Celsius, throughout the country. In the morning and at night, there will be a high probability of fog in the center, south and east of the country.

The same weather will be much warmer than normal on January 2, with some clouds in the northwest, but the probability of precipitation will be reduced. The maximum temperature will be between 8 and 18 degrees, and the minimum between -2 and 7 degrees. Likewise, there will be foggy conditions in the morning and at night, explained the meteorologist from ANM.

The weather will be warmer in Bucharest as well, with maximum temperatures reaching 16C and minimum ones ranging from 1C to 4C.The first day of January 2023 comes up with highs of 11C-13C and lows of 1C-3C. Highs of 15C-16C will register on January 2. The will be clear skies and no snow.

Snow will also be scarce in the mountain resorts, with lows chances of snowing in the upcoming day due to the high temperatures.